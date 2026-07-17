Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por UNICEF (@unicef)

This Sunday, Argentina and Spain are facing off in the final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Leading the teams are 39-year-old Argentinian juggernaut Lionel Messi, who won the tournament four years ago, and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, one of the most talented players in the world despite his young age. While they share a lot in common, such as starting their careers in FC Barcelona and both proudly donning the #10 jersey, they have never played against one another. However, the pair first met by a twist of fate in 2007, when Yamal was just a baby.

Yamal’s parents raised the young player in the working-class neighborhood of Rocafonda, in the town of Mataró, about 20 miles north of Barcelona. In an effort to raise funds, UNICEF planned a calendar starring local children alongside the stars of FC Barcelona, with spots being assigned through a raffle. Yamal’s parents, who had just welcomed him a few months prior, entered the contest and won, earning the chance to have their baby photographed at the team’s facilities with one of their world-famous players.

When Yamal’s family arrived, they were paired with a 20-year-old Messi, who was already making a name for himself in FC Barcelona. “Messi is a really introverted guy, very timid and shy. He came into the dressing room and suddenly had to take these photos with a little baby—not even a kid, a proper baby and his face changed like he had no idea what to do!” photographer Joan Monfort, who captured the images, told BBC Sport.

“It is difficult for a young man, but Lamine was a very happy, smiley little baby. His mum Sheila helped us, she was a young girl and they were a very poor family, but they were very nice to work with,” Monfort adds. “Messi was always a professional in these kinds of things and he adapted to the situation very quickly.” In the pictures, Messi can be seen bathing and carrying a swaddled 5-month-old Yamal.

Monfort didn’t know it was Yamal in the photo until the young soccer star’s father posted it on Instagram in 2024 with the message, “The beginning of two legends.” Since then, the image has made waves around the world. After all, how small were the chances that these two would have crossed paths all those years ago? “It is a true miracle of destiny,” Monfort says. “It is serendipity—when you find something extra special, so much bigger than you ever thought. If you wrote this in a film it would not seem possible.”

Messi and Yamal will meet again on the pitch of New York New Jersey Stadium (aka Metlife Stadium) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, July 19, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. You can watch it on Fox and Telemundo.

Lionel Messi first met World Cup final opponent Lamine Yamal when the latter was just a baby over 18 years ago.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Guardian Sport (@guardian_sport)

Shot by photographer Joan Monfort, the photographs were taken for a UNICEF calendar, in which Yamal got to appear after his family won a raffle.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Sky Sports (@skysports)

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