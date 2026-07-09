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80-Year-Old French Artist Has Spent Years Painting Live Sports Events From the Sidelines

By Emma Taggart on July 9, 2026

 

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A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

While droves of press photographers battle to get the perfect shot at the French Open, 80-year-old painter Joël Blanc documents the excitement of the tournament in his own uniquely expressive way. Each year, he makes the short journey from his Paris studio to the Stade Roland Garros, where he captures the energy of the matches as dynamic watercolor sketches.

Like the en plein air painters of the French Impressionist movement, Blanc prefers to work outdoors, painting his scenes as they unfold in front of him. Born in Toulon in 1946, he studied at the School of Fine Arts and the Julian Academy in Paris, where he was influenced by artists such as Georges Mathieu. Over time, he developed a spontaneous, gestural style defined by movement and expressive brushwork.

Blanc was first invited to the main court of Philippe Chatrier in 2004, and since then, he’s created around 500 paintings depicting tennis matches and other sporting events. He’s now earned the title of the official painter of the French Open, and has captured Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and more athletes in watercolor.

Beyond tennis, Blanc has painted golf, rugby, and horse racing, embracing the unpredictability and speed of live sporting events. “Every sport has its own specialty. For example, polo…it’s like a fight, it’s very quick and the movement of horses change in a second,” he says. “So if you don’t decide what you want to represent, it’s like rugby, it changes very quickly. If you don’t decide quickly, you are lost. You have to clear your mind in every sport.”

Each year, 80-year-old painter Joël Blanc heads to Stade Roland Garros, where he captures the energy of French Open in watercolor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

Blanc was first invited to the main court of Philippe Chatrier in 2004, and since then, he’s created around 500 paintings depicting tennis matches and other sporting events.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

Over time, he developed a spontaneous, gestural style defined by movement and expressive brushwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joël Blanc (@joelblancartiste)

Joël Blanc: Website | Instagram

Source: The French Open’s painter to the stars

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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