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People Are “Kite Fighting” in the Sky, Turning a Tranquil Pastime Into a Ruthless Competition

By Regina Sienra on August 4, 2026
Kites flying

Photo: fpwing_c/Depositphotos

Flying a kite is one of the most peaceful pastimes out there. But for all the serenity, there is a more extreme side to kites. Rather than simply seeing it take flight and float in the air, people around the world partake in kite fighting. This unusual sport consists of bringing down other people’s kites by cutting through their lines with your own kite. But while it certainly looks cool on video, it’s more dangerous than you’d think.

Also known as kite cutting, this sport is practiced in many regions of the world, including India, Afghanistan, and South America. Its origins can be traced back to when kites were used for military purposes as far back as 2,000 years ago, whether as banners or to obtain intel. It also experienced a surge in popularity thanks to the best-selling novel The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini, where it serves as a catalyst for the book’s central conflicts.

Despite its long history as a recreational sport, kite fighting can endanger even those not involved in a match. To cut through other kite’s lines, players use razor-sharp, glass-coated cotton strands. On top of becoming tangled in trees, power lines and buildings, there are several records of these abrasive lines causing fatal injuries to motorcyclists and even children, who happen to drive or run through these strings. This has prompted places like France and Chile to mandate that kite fighting can only take place in safe designated areas, while Brazil promoted a bill to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of the glass-coated lines.

Luckily, it doesn’t have to always be that way. Kite expert Tim Parish of My Best Kite says that a uniquely American kite fighting scene has developed in the country since the late 1990s. Among the biggest differences is that “line touch” is the basis for competition rather than line cutting, which makes the game much safer. The kites used are also quite small, being about 18 inches in height. “Instability is the key to controlling these kites, so they don’t have tails,” Parish explains. “Pulling on some line tension causes the kite to fly in a straight line. At other times, it tends to fly around in tight circles!”

Check out some thrilling matches of kite fighting below.

In kite fighting, people bring down other player’s kites by cutting through their lines with their own kites.

@houseofhighlights Would you try this? 👀 (via mao_degancho/IG) #kite #fight #kiteflying #cool ♬ original sound – House of Highlights

But while it certainly looks cool on video, it is more dangerous than you’d think.

@hoseaibupr0 The Annual Kite Fighting Competition 😳#fyp#foryou ♬ original sound – Samantha.Beck

To cut through other kite’s line, players use razor-sharp, glass-coated cotton strands.

@indra.maulana8815 Pro player at brazilian kite festival show one shot kite fighting pipe tecnique #fyp #fy #kelayang #layanganputus ♬ suara asli – indra Maulana

 

@kites.competitive♬ Montagem da Chupeta – Lthiago

 

@_coutinho034 Pipa é lazer !! 🪁❤️ #pipacombate #kite #kiteflying #viraltiktok #viral ♬ som original – ✖‿✖•Guerreiro.De.Fé.︶╭∩╮*

 

@user5872694383444 #viral #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound – user5872694383444

Sources: Plaything or peril? Brazilian kites are endangering lives and prompting a push for a national ban

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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