Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library

Over the last few years, Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland has become one of the most beloved athletes in the world for his daring play style, discipline, and funny personality. He has also become an icon in his home country, where he is the national team’s all-time top scorer. Recently, he decided to give back to his community, donating a rare 16th-century manuscript to a local library, making a key element of national heritage accessible to all.

The Manchester City player and his father, former soccer player Alf-Inge Haaland, acquired the only surviving copy of Snorri Sturluson’s chronicles ​for 1.3 million ​Norwegian crowns ($134,271). Dating back to 1594, this manuscript of Viking sagas tells the stories of medieval Norse ​kings, queens, farmers, and warriors.

The book was donated to the library in Bryne, the city in Western Norway here Haaland grew up, after been born in England due to his father playing there. Haaland’s hope was for the manuscript to remain in his ​home region of Jæren, allowing locals to learn more about their own history. The book will now be displayed and made accessible to the public.

“I want the book always to lie open so that people can read about those who came from where I come from, from Bryne and Jæren,” Haaland says. “I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream through football, and I know not everyone gets that chance. Books give so many more people the chance to dream big, see new possibilities and find their own path.”

Though Haaland’s Norway only made it to the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup, he gained thousands of new fans who are looking forward to seeing him play with his club when the Premier League kicks off in August. To stay up to date with him, followErling Haaland on Instagram.

Erling Haaland: Instagram

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