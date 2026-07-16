Home / Sports

Soccer Star Erling Haaland Donates Rare 16th-Century Viking Book Worth $135K to His Hometown Library

By Regina Sienra on July 16, 2026

Over the last few years, Norwegian soccer star Erling Haaland has become one of the most beloved athletes in the world for his daring play style, discipline, and funny personality. He has also become an icon in his home country, where he is the national team’s all-time top scorer. Recently, he decided to give back to his community, donating a rare 16th-century manuscript to a local library, making a key element of national heritage accessible to all.

The Manchester City player and his father, former soccer player Alf-Inge Haaland, acquired the only surviving copy of Snorri Sturluson’s chronicles ​for 1.3 million ​Norwegian crowns ($134,271). Dating back to 1594, this manuscript of Viking sagas tells the stories of medieval Norse ​kings, queens, farmers, and warriors.

The book was donated to the library in Bryne, the city in Western Norway here Haaland grew up, after been born in England due to his father playing there. Haaland’s hope was for the manuscript to remain in his ​home region of Jæren, allowing locals to learn more about their own history. The book will now be displayed and made accessible to the public.

“I want the book always to lie open so that people can read about those who came from where I come from, from Bryne and Jæren,” Haaland says. “I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream through football, and I know not everyone gets that chance. Books give so many more people the chance to dream big, see new possibilities and find their own path.”

Though Haaland’s Norway only made it to the quarterfinals at the 2026 World Cup, he gained thousands of new fans who are looking forward to seeing him play with his club when the Premier League kicks off in August. To stay up to date with him, followErling Haaland on Instagram.

Erling Haaland: Instagram

Sources: Haaland donates £100,000 Viking book to home town

Related Articles:

Soccer Player Rushes to Aid and Perform CPR on Seagull Hit by Ball Mid-Game in Istanbul

DR Congo Super Fan Goes Viral for Standing Like a Statue for the Entirety of Soccer Matches

Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above

Adorable Duck Sporting a Mexico National Team Jersey Becomes a World Cup Sensation

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

People in Finland Use Pink Baskets To Show They Are Open To Finding Love at Supermarkets
90-Year-Old Woman Explains Why the Happiest Years of Her Life Were Also the Hardest
80-Year-Old French Artist Has Spent Years Painting Live Sports Events From the Sidelines
Australian Town Crier Declared the Loudest Man in the World by Guinness World Records
Meet Tsunami, the Heroic Dog Helping Find Survivors in the Venezuelan Earthquake Rubble
This Woman With Memory Loss Started Drawing at 88 Years Old and Became an Exhibiting Artist

More on My Modern Met

92-Year-Old Woman Says ““Bring It On” and Wins eSports Tournament in Japan
DR Congo Super Fan Goes Viral for Standing Like a Statue for the Entirety of Soccer Matches
Adorable Duck Sporting a Mexico National Team Jersey Becomes a World Cup Sensation
Aerial Photographer Captures the Magic of Places Where Soccer Is Played From Above
New Exhibit in Mexico City Shows off Historic Soccer Items Ahead of the FIFA World Cup
14-Year-Old Wins National Spelling Bee After Correctly Spelling 32 Words in 90 Seconds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.