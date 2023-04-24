Breathtaking ‘Chapel of Souls’ in Portugal Is Lined With 15,947 Illustrated Tiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @izbennett

Architecture and travel are intertwined. People often journey to foreign lands for the opportunity to see great landmarks and the breathtaking Capela das Almas, aka Chapel of Souls, is definitely a must-see. Located in Porto, Portugal, this architectural attraction is covered in 15,947 blue and white ceramic tiles. These individual pieces form one massive beautiful design over the entire exterior of the neoclassical Saint Catherine Chapel. The panels were added by Eduardo Leite in 1929 and were created with a nod to the Delft tiles of the 19th century.

Altogether, the different scenes are awe-inspiring in their monumentality. But the intricacies of the different works beg a closer look. The illustrations feature depictions of the lives of Saint Francis of Assisi and Saint Catherine through various religious stories, including the death of Saint Francis and the martyrdom of Saint Catherine. Other details, which include flying angels and fancy decorative filigree, are also present.

As if the exterior of the building couldn’t be any more exquisite, the front of the chapel contains a stained glass window over the door featuring dal almas (the souls) in Purgatory being washed with the blood of Christ.

The Chapel of Souls is located in Porto's Sаntо Ildеfоnsо distriсt, in the middle of a big shopping street called Ruа dе Sаntа Саtаrinа. With its proximity to commerce and a unique façade, it's one of the most visited (and Instagrammed) tourist attractions in the area.

