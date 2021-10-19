Human-Sized Bird Nests Invite You to Enjoy the View Like Our Feathered Friends

Many children dream of living in a treehouse, but what about a giant bird's nest? Brooklyn-based artist Charlie Baker harnesses the untamed beauty of branches and sticks in his series of massive sculptures and installations. Each one features a mesmerizing woven pattern that is made up of foraged materials.

Baker locally sources wood from the Long Island forests to make his nest sculptures. “I like the sense of motion the curvy pieces create because, to me, it gives a sense that the artwork is living, growing,” he tells My Modern Met. Most of these pieces are installed in different locations where they blend in with their setting. The artist will alter and contort his pieces as necessary to create the form he wants.

“I am constantly considering how my creations interact with their surroundings, how they tie in with nature. With my artwork, it’s no different,” he continues. “When I’m creating a piece or designing a space, I prefer to go with the natural colors and textures of raw materials—metal, wood, stone—instead of covering them with paint or other coatings.”

A native New Yorker, Baker studied landscape design at the New York Botanical Garden and practiced stone masonry and carpentry. Afterward, he founded his own design and build company called Baker Structures, which specializes in “magical outdoor moments.” See more of Baker's incredible wooden sculptures below, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Watch this video to learn more about Baker's sculptures:

Charlie Baker: Website | Instagram

