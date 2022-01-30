Home / Architecture

Futuristic Tower Complex Has a “Breathable Façade” With Dazzling Lights To Bring It to Life

By Samantha Pires on January 30, 2022
Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

In response to the congested nature and vehicular traffic of Chengdu, China, architects have proposed a mixed-use development with plenty of walkable public space for city dwellers. QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture were selected as the winners of a design competition for the Chengdu NBD Center. Along with environmental consultants Atelier 10, the team imagined two sinuous towers with a shared podium, connecting bridge, and a large sunken plaza.

The elegant curvature of the towers pays homage to the mountainous province of Sichuan where Chengdu is located. The theme of organic shapes extends to the plaza at the base of the towers as well as the green spaces and seating areas throughout the work. Though beautiful, the formal decisions are not just aesthetics. The building’s skin is designed as a “breathable façade,” utilizing natural ventilation and greywater collection on the roofscape for a more sustainable tower with better interior conditions.

The futuristic buildings also appear to have two layers of facing. The outer skin of the building pulls away to reveal another level of glazing that is used for dazzling LED light displays. The lights breathe life into the face of the structure and into the massive plaza.

Aerial View of Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Within the towers, the team proposes a digital art gallery, exhibition hubs, offices and other program. Within the “podium,” or shared base of the towers, users will find retail areas for shopping and cultural programming. This area is connected to an underground retail area and plaza.

Aside from providing relief from the density of the city, the architects were also intent on using the project to connect existing metro services which were already passing through the site. “Underground linkages including underground road networks and connection to public transportations,” explain the designers, “is an attempt to reduce above-ground traffic and allows opportunities to free up the ground plane for pedestrian use.”

Architects design the Chengdu NBD Center with a large sunken plaza and a dazzling LED display that connects two towers.

LED Display at Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Sunken Plaza at Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

LED Display at Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Aerial View of Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Sunken Plaza at Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Sunken Plaza at Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

Chengdu NBD Center by QUAD Studio and Dalu Architecture

Photo: QUAD Studio, SAN

QUAD Studio: Website | Instagram
Dalu Architecture: Website
Atelier 10: Website
SAN

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by QUAD Studio.

Related Articles:

16-Story Residential Tower Will Have a Nature Trail Going Through It

Zaha Hadid Architects Is Adding Sinuous Bridges to a Beijing Exhibition Center

Futuristic Science and Technology Museum Resembles a Floating Cloud Over the Water

Architects Design a Twisting Bridge That Doubles as a Sculpture and a Museum

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Distinctive Design Museum Has a Form Inspired by Rocky Mountain Peaks
3D-Printed Habitat Is Part of a Year-Long NASA Simulation of Living on Mars
This LEGO Architecture Set Brings the Tokyo Skyline to Your Living Room
5 Beautiful Buildings by Luis Barragán, the Mexican Modernist and Master of Color
Conceptual Village Is Inspired by Pufferfish To Adapt To Rising Sea Levels
Adjoining A-Frame Cabins Allows Families To Enjoy the Beauty of the Forest Apart

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zaha Hadid Architects Design “Infinite Ring” Buildings to Inspire Connection Inside and Out
These 3D-Rendered Interiors Are So Inviting That You’ll Think They’re Real
5 Incredible Structures That Have Made a Dazzling Debut at Dubai Expo 2020
Innovative Architectural Proposal Wants To Build Houses With 3D-Printed “Exoskeletons”
Fascinating Architectural Book Digs Into Buildings Embedded in the Earth
Architect Designs Floating “Tree of Life” Complex in Florida

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.