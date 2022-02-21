Home / Art / Installation

Immersive Cherry Blossom Installation Celebrates Spring With Menagerie of Hybrid Petal-Animals

By Jessica Stewart on February 21, 2022
Spring Installation in Fukuoka by TeamLab

Spring is approaching and, in Japan, that can mean just one thing—it's cherry blossom season! For the international art collective teamLab, the changing season brings a fresh look to their population installations. Masters of creating immersive experiences, they keep things fresh by renewing their pieces as the year moves forward. In the teamLab Forest Fukuoka museum, this means cherry blossoms will explode across several different room installations.

The museum, which is located in southwestern Japan, is themed around a forest where visitors are pushed to explore with their bodies and “catch” what they discover either physically or with their phone. From March 1, the rooms will take on the pink hues of cherry blossoms and give visitors a new reason to take in the experience.

In Shifting Valley, there is a world made of flowers that scatter across the floor and up the walls. These flowers even form animals that, when touched, scatter into petals. In this way, teamLab touches on the natural cycle of life. In Soft Terrain and Granular Topography, different colors pour down and pool in the varying elevations created by the collective. As people walk over them, the colorful granules disperse into patterns.

Pink and yellow butterflies are the protagonists of Flutter of Butterflies, Ephemeral Life. It's a beautiful piece where the power of people to create or destroy is placed centrally. “When no one is in the artwork space, it is completely dark and nothing exists,” teamLab writes. “When people enter the space and stand still, butterflies are born from their feet where they stand, or from their hands where they touch the wall. The butterflies flutter around, changing colors with the seasons, and die when they are touched by people.”

All of the installations are unique and individual. There is no pre-recorded loop. As with all teamLab installations, a computer renders the artwork in real-time based on the interaction between people and the space. The spring installations will be up until June (when the summer season begins) and can be visited by purchasing advanced tickets.

The teamLab Forest museum in Fukuoka is celebrating spring.

teamLab Forest MuseumteamLab Forest MuseumteamLab Cherry Blossom Exhibition

All of the immersive rooms in the museum will bloom with cherry blossoms from March 1.

Spring Installation in Fukuoka by TeamLabteamLab Cherry Blossom Exhibition

As visitors interact with the space, the artwork transforms.

teamLab Cherry Blossom ExhibitionteamLab Cherry Blossom ExhibitionteamLab Cherry Blossom Exhibition

The spring installation will last until June.

Spring Installation in Fukuoka by TeamLabteamLab Forest Museum

Get a taste of teamLab's incredible exhibition.

teamLab: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

All images via teamLab.

Related Articles:

New Immersive Sauna + Art Experience by teamLab Will Put You in a ‘Sauna Trance’

Interactive Installation Immerses Viewers in Shifting Ecosystems of Their Own Creation

Yayoi Kusama Has Two Immersive ‘Mirror Room’ Installations Coming To the Tate Modern

Interactive Projections Transform Historic Japanese Garden Into a Candy-Colored Kaleidoscope

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

LEGO Teams Up With an Artist To Transform an East London Laundromat Into a Colorful Kid’s Playground
Crystalline Glass Pavilion Camouflages Into Serene Greenland Landscape
Designers Use Illuminated Drones To Create Waves Around Elbphilharmonie Hamburg
6,000 Strips of Japanese Washi Tape Converge To Create a Curtain of Rainbows
Oversized Sculpture of a Fragmented Woman Invites the Public To Unify Through Music
Incredible Installations of Cube-Shaped “Chandeliers” Cover Rooms With Ornate Geometric Shadows

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

111 LED Lights Create a Striking Starburst Illusion in an Abandoned Warehouse
Avant-Garde Carpets Look Like They’re Melting Into Viscous Puddles
Artist Punctures Building Façade With Glowing Beams of Light
Oneida Indian Nation Debuts Art Installation of Illuminated Tipis, Offering Messages of Remembrance and Peace
Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections
Best of 2021: Top 10 Incredible Art Installations Celebrate a Return to Public Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.