Home / Infographic

Insightful Map Shows the Language Each Country Around the World Wants To Learn the Most

By Regina Sienra on September 6, 2024

Today, it is easier than ever to learn a new language. And while AI translators and dubbed shows are more common, many people understand the true beauty of immersing oneself in a different tongue. However, which language people wish they could speak varies around the world, as it is dictated by a ton of circumstances. To answer this question, WordTips set out to map which language each country wants to learn the most—and their findings are quite revealing.

“Language is more than a tool—it’s an art, it’s culture, it’s human. Whether reading or conversing, using a foreign language is fun and rewarding,” writes WordTips. To produce this map, the team created a list of the 50 most common languages worldwide. Then, they calculated each country’s monthly Google search volume for queries related to learning each language.

The world seems to have changed since the last time they mapped this, in 2021. Three years ago, they found that 98 countries wanted to learn English more than any other language, while now that figure has fallen to 63. Looking for an explanation, WordTips quotes The EF English Proficiency Index, which attributes this to “likely symptomatic of broader political and demographic shifts as well as growing confidence questioning Western cultural hegemony in education.”

In the United States, the language people most want to learn is Spanish, which is now the world’s fifth-largest Spanish-speaking country. Yet it seems that a good chunk of the Latino population speaks little to no Spanish—something that leads to a lack of Spanish-speaking doctors, an issue that has hurt the Hispanic community. Spanish took the crown from Japanese, which is now the second most popular language that people want to learn in the U.S.

Another highlight is the trend in migration that can be noticed in the map. English is the language most people want to learn in the UK, while Spanish is the language most people want to study in Spain—which very possibly relates to the presence of new arrivals from other countries.

Meanwhile, Korean culture and entertainment seems to have made the Asian nation’s language the most sought-after in countries across Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Nepal. It’s also the second most popular in the Philippines and Japan. In turn, South Korea is mostly interested in learning Japanese.

Curious about which language different countries want to learn? Explore all the regional maps below and make sure to pay a visit to WordTips' report.

WordTips set out to map which language each country wants to learn the most—and their findings are quite revealing.

WordTips: Website
h/T: [Mental Floss]

Related Articles:

Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names

Listen to How 65 Different Accents Capture the Beauty and Versatility of the English Language

University Students Designed Gloves That Translate Sign Language Into Speech

What Is the Longest Word in the English Language?

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Insightful Map Reveals Literal Translations of U.S. City and State Names
Cherry Blossom Forecast Maps Predict When the 2024 Sakura Season Begins Across Japan
Colorful “Map of Plants” Visualizes the Complex Diversity and Evolution of Our Planet’s Flora
Insightful Graphic Shares the Most Popular Car Colors in the U.S. in 2023
These Are the Logos Used by Tourism Boards in Each U.S. State and Around the World
Eye-Opening Infographic Reveals the Yearly Cost of Taking a Shower Around the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Here’s What the Spookiest “Boogeyman” Looks Like in Different Countries
Illustrated “Map of Medicine” Reveals All the Fields Dedicated to Taking Care of Our Health
Top Google Searches of 2022 Reveals the Biggest Stories of the Year
Fun Infographic Highlights Big Differences in When Europeans Eat Dinner
Illuminating Infographic Reveals the Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time
Florence Architecture: 10 Must-See Buildings in the Historic Italian City [Infographic]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.