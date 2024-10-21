Illustrated Alphabet Posters Celebrate the Unique ABCs of U.S. Cities and States

Though typically associated with children and elementary schools, alphabet posters can be designed for adults and sleek apartments, too. Abbie Renzema, an illustrator based in Las Vegas, delightfully proves this point. The gifted artist creates charming posters that recreate the alphabet, whether they be based on Wes Anderson movies, inside jokes from the iconic TV show The Office, or states across the U.S.

With their glossy designs and whimsical illustrations, Renzema’s U.S. alphabet posters beautifully highlight the unique elements and characteristics of their featured states. Her poster for Arizona, for instance, reproduces familiar sites like the Grand Canyon and Wupatki National Monument, as well as wildlife found within the region, such as the cactus wren and ringtail cat.

Renzema’s ingenuity and humor especially shine through when she encounters the alphabet’s trickier letters. In her Michigan poster, “X” is denoted by “X-Mas tree farms,” and her California design imagines the letter “Z” as someone’s sleepy “ZZZs” in a hammock. She has also created city-specific alphabet posters, including Chicago, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.

“I create pieces meant to encourage and uplift, infused with positivity and bright, colorful energy,” Renzema says. “I believe that art should [bring] a touch of joy and inspiration to everyone who encounters it.”

Full of personality and flair, these U.S.-inspired posters are the perfect way to reflect state pride while also relishing in thoughtful design. To explore more of her offerings, you can visit Abbie Renzema's Etsy shop.

Illustrator Abbie Renzema creates alphabet posters that showcase what’s unique about each state.

The alphabet posters highlight renowned sites, wildlife, and trends found within the featured state.

Whimsical and charming, these posters are the perfect way to reflect one's state pride.

The illustrator also features some major cities with their own quirky alphabet.

Abbie Renzema: Etsy | Instagram | Email List

All images via Abbie Renzema.

