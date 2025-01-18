Home / Architecture

Copper-Clad Condominium Facade Cleverly Mimics Dubai’s Sweeping Sand Dunes

By Eva Baron on January 18, 2025

One Residence in Dubai, designed by HKS

Between January and September 2024, Dubai welcomed over 13 million visitors, cementing it as one of the world’s most attractive tourist destinations. The city has no shortage of lavish hotels, but, for those living in the city full-time, a new highrise condominium may offer a similarly luxurious experience.

Designed by HKS Architects in collaboration with Ginco Properties, One Residence is a 30-story tower with 453 units, ranging from cozy studios to high-end penthouses. Each apartment boasts expansive views of the city, effectively dissolving the boundaries between inside and outside. In addition to showcasing Dubai’s remarkable skyline and nature, these units also integrate spacious floor plans and climate-sensitive features to enhance comfort.

The building also prioritizes well-being through its large outdoor areas alongside a host of amenities, including an infinity pool, fitness center, co-working spaces, cinema, and children’s play area.

What distinguishes One Residence from other luxury condominiums, however, is its striking copper-clad facade. Circular balconies cascade across the building, generating a curvilinear effect that resembles rippling water or sand. Led by Brad Wilkins, formerly of HKS, the design concept mimics Dubai’s sweeping sand dunes and the nearby Persian Gulf, creating yet another connection to the UAE’s singular landscape.

Al Sadu weaving also serves as an inspiration for One Residence’s facade given its local significance. A symbol of Arabian heritage, the craft blends geometric patterns with bold colors, and has traditionally served as decorative accessories for camels and horses.

Nestled in downtown Dubai and only steps away from iconic landmarks, One Residence emphasizes the UAE’s unique characteristics as architectural focal points.

One Residence is slated to be completed by 2027. To stay updated on the project, visit the HKS website.

Designed by HKS Architects, the One Residence condominium tower in Dubai is slated to open in 2027.

The building boasts an innovative copper-clad facade with circular balconies, mimicking Dubai's sweeping sand dunes.

One Residence will feature a host of luxury amenities, including large outdoor spaces, a fitness center, a children's play area, and an infinity pool.

Apartment units will also have expansive views of Dubai, its skyline, and its singular nature, diminishing the boundaries between inside and outside.

