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LA Climate Week’s Arts & Culture Day Shows How Creativity Can Inspire Change

By Emma Taggart on April 10, 2026

LA climate week art and culture day

LA Climate Week kicked off on April 8, filling the city with community-led events designed to inspire meaningful climate action. One standout event—Arts and Culture Day for a Living Planet—is putting art and creativity at the heart of the conversation. Held on Saturday April 11 at SkyXPortal , it will bring together artists, filmmakers, and storytellers to explore how culture can help tackle the climate crisis.

Arts and Culture Day aims to show how creativity isn’t just a way to reflect on the climate crisis—it can also be a tool for inspiring change. Participants can expect a day of hands-on workshops, live performances, panel talks, artist interviews, poetry readings, creative installations, and more—all designed to explore environmental themes.

The event also spotlights emerging creatives, particularly those using their work to connect climate science with art. One visual artist to exhibit her work is Havilah Abrego, a marine biologist and artist who creates stunning large-scale paintings of whales. Visitors can also experience Gregg Fleishman’s ANTIDOTE, an exhibition of functional art, collectible design, and striking large-scale geometric installations.

“Culture Day is designed as a space for connection, reflection, and creative exchange, bringing together members of the cultural sector, climate organizations, media professionals, artists, and the wider Los Angeles community,” say the organizers. “Whether you’re an artist, storyteller, activist, policymaker, or simply curious about the role of culture in shaping climate futures, this gathering invites you to connect with a community reimagining climate action through creativity and cultural expression.”

Arts and Culture Day for a Living Planet is hosted in collaboration with Artful Impact, Better Earth Media, Creative Migration, Entertainment + Culture Pavilion, Green Film School Alliance, Loving Hut, Plant Based Treaty, Planet in Mind, Rag Royalty, Climate Futures Studio, and With Love Projects.

LA Climate Week continues until April 15. Discover more events and learn more about the movement here. And if you’re in LA this weekend, you can register for the Arts & Culture Day here.

Held on Saturday April 11, Arts and Culture Day for a Living Planet will bring together artists, filmmakers, and storytellers to explore how culture can help tackle the climate crisis.

The event spotlights emerging creatives, particularly those using their work to connect climate science with art.

 

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Arts and Culture Day is part of the wider LA Climate Week, which aims to inspire action through a series of community events.

Exhibition Information:
​Arts & Culture Day for a Living Planet | LACW 2026
April 11, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (TBC)
Sky Portal X
201 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA

Los Angeles Climate Week: Website | Instagram

Source: Arts & Culture Day for a Living Planet | LACW 2026

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Eye-Opening Video Shows How Earth Could Look in 2050 if We Don’t Address Climate Change

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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