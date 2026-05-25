New Exhibition Explores Immersive Art Created by Women Artists in the 1960s and 1970s

At a moment when museums around the world are reexamining whose stories shape contemporary art history, Leeum Museum of Art in Seoul is spotlighting the women artists who helped pioneer immersive installation decades before the medium entered the mainstream canon. Inside Other Spaces: Environments by Women Artists 1956–1976 revisits a radical era in postwar art through sensory environments that dissolve the boundaries between artwork, architecture, and viewer participation.

Organized in collaboration with Munich’s Haus der Kunst, where the exhibition first debuted in 2023, the Seoul presentation expands the original project with additional works by Korean and Asian artists. Running through November 29, 2026, the show gathers reconstructed environments created between 1956 and 1976 by women artists across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, many of whom reshaped experimental art while remaining overlooked in traditional art historical narratives.

Rather than asking visitors to simply observe, the exhibition invites them to physically enter the works. Long before “installation art” became institutional language, artists used the term environment to describe immersive spaces activated through light, sound, movement, texture, and atmosphere. The exhibition traces how these experimental works emerged during the postwar decades as artists rejected the static conventions of painting and sculpture.

Among the featured artists are Brazilian Neo-Concrete pioneer Lygia Clark, Argentine conceptual artist Marta Minujín, Italian artist Nanda Vigo, and Japanese Gutai member Tsuruko Yamazaki, whose 1956 work Red is the earliest environment included in the show. Visitors move through installations composed of mirrors, translucent materials, sound frequencies, air currents, and tactile surfaces that transform the body into an active part of the artwork itself.

The exhibition also places important focus on Korean avant-garde artists, including Jung Kangja’s Muche-Jeon (Incorporeal Exhibition), an experimental work incorporating light, sound, and sensory interaction. By placing Korean practices alongside international movements, Leeum reframes immersive art history as a global conversation rather than a Western-centered narrative.

What makes the show especially compelling is its emphasis on reconstruction and archival recovery. Many of the original environments were temporary or poorly documented, requiring curators to rebuild the works through photographs, sketches, letters, and historical records. The result feels less like a conventional exhibition and more like an act of restoration, recovering a lineage of experimental practices that history often sidelined.

At a time when immersive exhibitions dominate contemporary museums and digital culture alike, Inside Other Spaces offers a deeper historical perspective on participation and sensory experience in art. More importantly, it restores visibility to the women artists whose radical experiments helped shape the immersive language contemporary audiences now take for granted.

Leeum Museum of Art’s new exhibition revisits the immersive environments women artists created between the 1950s and 1970s, long before installation art became a global phenomenon.

Visitors move through reconstructed spaces filled with light, mirrors, sound, texture, and movement that transform the viewer into part of the artwork itself.

By recovering these experimental works through archival reconstruction, the exhibition restores visibility to the women artists who helped shape the future of immersive contemporary art.

The exhibition brings together pioneering artists from Brazil, Japan, Argentina, Italy, and Korea, revealing how women across the world were simultaneously redefining art as a physical, immersive experience.

Exhibition Information :

Inside Other Spaces: Environments by Women Artists 1956–1976

May 5–November 29, 2026

Leeum Museum of Art

60-16 Itaewon-ro 55-gil, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Leeum Museum of Art: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Leeum Museum of Art.