Here’s How To Help Those Affected by the Venezuela Earthquakes

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On June 24, two earthquakes with respective magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela, destroying dozens of buildings in a matter of seconds. As of writing, the government reports there are over 1,700 dead and 5,000 injured, with many more missing as the rescue labors continue. Six days after the tragedy, there were still glimmers of hope, as a handful of survivors have been pulled from rubble. However, every second counts, and rescue teams are working against the clock.

While the international community began sending aid the moment they heard the news, a lot of help is needed across many areas. These include sending additional search and rescue teams, providing emergency shelter to families who lost their homes, emergency healthcare for the injured, and offering safe water and sanitation to the affected areas.

If you want to help those who have been impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela, scroll down for some organizations accepting donations to provide relief. Every dollar goes a long way.

Here are organizations that are helping those affected by the recent devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

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Global Empowerment Mission: A nonprofit humanitarian aid organization based in Doral, Florida, Global Empowerment Mission is working with long-time partner We Love Foundation, which raises and channels resources for social, health, and development projects in Venezuela. The organization started preparing help the day after the earthquakes, and has set up a distribution hub in the capital city of Caracas. If you’re in the Miami area, you can also donate essential relief supplies in person at these locations.

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International Red Cross: The International Federation of Red Cross says the Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC) is on the ground conducting search and rescue, reaching the injured, and assessing the growing needs of those who have lost everything. “IFRC has launched an emergency appeal to scale up this life-saving response,” they state. The IFRC will channel resources to the Venezuelan Red Cross and ensure accountability for its use.

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Direct Relief: A California-based non-profit devoted to providing medical resources in emergency situations, Direct Relief is supporting the response of Medical Impact, an elite Mexico- and Colombia-based emergency response group. They also funded the deployment of a Spain-based search-and-rescue organization, Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras (United Firefighters Without Borders), who have plenty of previous experience responding to this kind of emergency.

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World Central Kitchen: Founded by world-renown chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen has deployed a team in the affected areas to serve hot meals to first responders and families spending long hours at rescue sites, awaiting news on their loved ones. The organization hopes to expand their operations to hard-hit communities outside of Caracas.

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UNICEF: Since the day after the earthquake, UNICEF has delivered 67 tons of emergency supplies to Venezuela, but they are hoping to scale up to reach the 680,000 children in need of help. These supplies include health kits for urgent medical care, safe births, newborn care, and disease prevention and treatment; water purification and storage supplies to provide safe drinking water; tents for setting up child-friendly spaces and service points; and mobility aids, such as wheelchairs.

You can donate from wherever you are. Every dollar goes a long way.

For even more options, visit Donar Seguro.com, where journalist and consultant Ernesto Fuenmayor has compiled institutions receiving donations, from faith-based organizations, to local non-profits operating from inside Venezuela. You can sort by whether they accept donations from your region, or the issue they focus on. The site also features volunteering opportunities from outside Venezuela, and a list of places where you can give in kind.

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