Lighting Fixture Uses 100% Recycled Materials To Combine Sleek With Sustainability

When we think about sustainability and our homes, we’re often only thinking about the systems that power them. Solar panels on the roof are one example, but it's important to take a holistic approach. How can the things we use to decorate our home be eco-friendly, too? Contardi is an Italian lighting company that asked the question, “What is green lighting?” Hue and energy consumption aside, the company wanted to create a light that was conscious of its raw material use. That's how AIR, designed by Adam Tihany, was born.

The suspension light is sleek and functional, comprising 100% recyclable materials. Featuring a dual lampshade design, its laser-engraved cuts add both a decorative element and a way to filter the air and infuse the space with a warm glow. “AIR as a design inspiration is as broad as it is elusive,” Tihany explains. “Invisible, equally light and heavy, and absolutely essential for life on our planet.” The result is an effortless design that appears to levitate from the ceiling.

The AIR light offers an alternative way for us to view ecological lighting. It doesn’t relate to a specific function or solution, but it’s a set of characteristics that allow the product to reduce its negative impact on the planet. For AIR, this means using Green Cast, a 100% recycled and recyclable material that’s made from end-of-life products and industrial processing waste. It can be indefinitely repurposed.

AIR is available in two versions: large and small. Scroll down to see it in a home and learn more on the Contradi website.

