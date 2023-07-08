Home / Design / Furniture

Lighting Fixture Uses 100% Recycled Materials To Combine Sleek With Sustainability

By Sara Barnes on July 8, 2023
AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

When we think about sustainability and our homes, we’re often only thinking about the systems that power them. Solar panels on the roof are one example, but it's important to take a holistic approach. How can the things we use to decorate our home be eco-friendly, too? Contardi is an Italian lighting company that asked the question, “What is green lighting?” Hue and energy consumption aside, the company wanted to create a light that was conscious of its raw material use. That's how AIR, designed by Adam Tihany, was born.

The suspension light is sleek and functional, comprising 100% recyclable materials. Featuring a dual lampshade design, its laser-engraved cuts add both a decorative element and a way to filter the air and infuse the space with a warm glow. “AIR as a design inspiration is as broad as it is elusive,” Tihany explains. “Invisible, equally light and heavy, and absolutely essential for life on our planet.”  The result is an effortless design that appears to levitate from the ceiling.

The AIR light offers an alternative way for us to view ecological lighting. It doesn’t relate to a specific function or solution, but it’s a set of characteristics that allow the product to reduce its negative impact on the planet. For AIR, this means using Green Cast, a 100% recycled and recyclable material that’s made from end-of-life products and industrial processing waste. It can be indefinitely repurposed.

AIR is available in two versions: large and small. Scroll down to see it in a home and learn more on the Contradi website.

AIR is a suspended light that comprises 100% recyclable materials.

AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

Featuring a dual lampshade design, its laser-engraved cuts add both a decorative element and a way to filter the air and infuse the space with a warm glow.

AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

AIR, uses Green Cast, a 100% recycled and recyclable material that’s made from end-of-life products and industrial processing waste.

AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

The fixture comes in two sizes: large and small.

AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

Large

AIR, Recycled Lighting by Contardi

Small

Contradi: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Contradi. 

Related Articles:

13 Eco-Friendly Tips on How To Reduce Your Garbage and Strive for Zero Waste

This Amazing Eco-Friendly Shower Speaker Runs On Hydropower

Eco-Friendly Toothbrush Lets You Avoid Plastic Waste With Replaceable Bamboo Bristles

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

TikToker’s $50 Facebook Marketplace Find Sells for $85,000 at Sotheby’s
Opulent Peacock Chairs Have the Own Plumage Just Like the Real Bird
Innovative Desk With Attached Playpen Designed for Working Parents
Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life
Contemporary Furniture Inspired by Classical Art Brings Treasures of the Past Into Our Homes
This Elegant Wall Hanging Cleverly Doubles as a Stylish Wood Desk

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Glass “Ruins” Table Contains Fragments of the Past in the Form of Classical Sculptures
Stylish Table Elegantly Mimics the Depths of the Ocean
67 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination
Workaholics Can Sit in This Coffin-Shaped Office Chair Forever
Modern Minimalist Coffee Table Includes a Cozy Cat Bed Felines Will Feel Safe In
Pottery Barn Launches 150-Piece Furniture Collection Designed for People With Disabilities

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.