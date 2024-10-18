Home / Design / Furniture

Vespa Scooters Given New Life as Innovative Office Chairs

By Eva Baron on October 18, 2024

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Ever since its launch in 1946, the Vespa scooter has cemented itself as a design classic. Its sleek edges, playful colors, and retro aesthetic add to its timeless appeal, with more than 19 million units sold globally to date. Now, the iconic scooter has been given a new life not on the road but inside the office.

Designed by Carles and Jesus Bel of the Barcelona-based studio Bel & Bel, the Scooter Chair reimagines vintage Vespas as innovative office furniture. The swivel chair is diligently made by hand and retains the integrity of the Vespa, with its back being entirely plated with the scooter’s original front panel. It also incorporates elements from the scooter’s hardware, such as blinkers and reflectors, to enhance its authenticity. The Scooter Chair cleverly balances the Vespa’s romantic, fluid style with its utilitarian purpose: ultimate comfort at the office.

To maximize its personality, the chair is entirely adaptable to suit the taste of each client. The color of the chair’s exterior structure as well as the type and tone of upholstery can all be customized. Additional details can be showcased, including chrome-plated armrests, logos on the chair’s back, and fully functional intermittent riders.

The Scooter Chair does more to reinvent the Vespa. It also serves as a valuable lesson in green design. Bel & Bel’s philosophy revolves around creative recycling and upcycling, repurposing waste materials and discarded objects throughout their designs. The studio aims to combat mass production through durable, ecological, and responsible products that endure over time. The Scooter Chair is one such example, and reveals how environmental concerns can be combined with modern design.

With its vintage flair, the Scooter Chair is the perfect addition to any design-minded office. Learn more about this innovative piece of furniture at Bel & Bel’s website.

The iconic Vespa scooter has been given a new life in the office.

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Spanish design studio Bel & Bel recycles vintage Vespas into comfortable office chairs.

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Vespa Scooter Chair by Bel & Bel

Bel & Bel: Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [Moss and Fog]

All images via Bel & Bel.

