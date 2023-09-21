Home / Design / Furniture

Designer Transforms Old Furniture Into Colorful New Pieces

By Margherita Cole on September 21, 2023
Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor

It can be tricky to find the right piece of furniture for your home. Sizing, color schemes, and aesthetics are all factors that you need to take into consideration. One studio in the UK helps people realize their dream furniture by making bespoke designs. From sideboards to cabinets, Redeemed Decor boasts a portfolio that is as diverse as it is beautiful.

One of the most striking features of their pieces is the vibrant color palette. Depending on the request of the client, found and curated wooden furniture is revamped with a new paint job. The style often includes bold blocks of color arranged as stripes or geometric shapes, as well as different patterns. As a result, these discarded items are given new life.

Occasionally, these one-of-a-kind pieces also include animals and other illustrations. The final design is always intended to complement the structure of the existing piece. “The furniture becomes my canvas, and its shape and details are all factored into my design,” Melanie Hutton of Redeemed Decor tells My Modern Met. “I tend to use quite bold and contrasting colors as I feel it helps to highlight each individual shape within the design and give an overall sense of joy.”

You can purchase available pieces via Etsy.

Redeemed Decor is a UK-based brand that makes one-of-a-kind furniture.

Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor

Their services include transforming old, vintage pieces and commissioning a unique piece.

Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor

Each of their products features a distinctive colorful aesthetic.

Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor

Geometric shapes filled with color cover the exteriors of these pieces.

Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor Upcycled Furniture Pieces by Redeemed Decor

Redeemed Decor: Etsy | WebsiteInstagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Redeemed Decor.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK.
