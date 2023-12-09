Home / Design / Furniture

Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched

By Regina Sienra on December 9, 2023

Building a pressure sensitive coffee table
byu/Boojibs inoddlysatisfying

Technology has certainly made our life easier at home—just think of all the appliances and devices that help you and bring you comfort. But as one designer has proved, technology can make our spaces more beautiful as well. An inventor known as Döuyin or dazhongdexiaowowo, has gained some success online thanks to his building talents. Whether making his own designs or cleverly recreating ones he has seen online, he shares the DIY process of bringing intricate and gorgeous technological home goods to life.

In a recent video shared on Reddit, Döuyin presents a black pressure-sensitive coffee table. When he slides his hands around it, the table lights up, as if a trail of twinkling stars were left on the places he touched. However, Döuyin does not keep his process a secret. He shows every single detail of how the table was made, from cutting the wood to the painting and polishing.

While he speaks in Mandarin, the way Döuyin documents his process is so illustrative that it transcends the language barrier. The final product is truly mesmerizing. Not only does it look great and work perfectly, but the man also shows it in action, as it lights up with both his touch, the pressure applied by a bottle, and under the weight of his cat.

Döuyin also worked on a similar project and shared the process on Instagram; but this time, rather than a black canvas covered in stars, he replicated a design featuring blue tiles made out of resin. The result is just as entrancing, with the blue joints connecting a pattern of wood hexagon lights up. But what makes these projects even more captivating is seeing just how much effort Döuyin puts into building these magical pieces.

To stay up to date with his latest creations, follow him on Instagram.

An inventor known as Döuyin, or dazhongdexiaowowo on Instagram, recently built this table that lights up when it is touched.

Döuyinshares the DIY process of bringing intricate technological home goods to life.

dazhongdexiaowowo: Instagram
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

This Cartoon-Faced, Space-Saving Sideboard Fits a Fold-Out Table and Four Chairs

Sony Releases Portable Home Theater System With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Modern Minimalist Coffee Table Includes a Cozy Cat Bed Felines Will Feel Safe In

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Kodak’s New $5K Super 8 Camera Fuses Vintage and Modern Technology
Greenlandic YouTuber Teaches the World About Greenland’s Culture and People in Insightful Series of Videos
Watch How a Skilled Instrument Repairer Restores a Crushed Trombone and Makes It Look Like New
YouTuber Shares What It’s Like to Live in a 90-Sq Ft Japanese Micro-Apartment
Modular Cat Furniture Offers Infinite Possibilities for Curious Felines Who Love to Explore
Man Who Was Pronounced Dead and Came Back to Life Explains What Dying Feels Like

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music
Brazilian Orchestra Continues to Play Flawlessly in the Dark During a Power Outage
This Wooden Dog House Is the Perfect Modern Dwelling for Sophisticated Pups
Girl and Her Pet Water Buffalo Shares Their Adorable Adventures Together
Watch Two Years’ Worth of the Best Animal Sightings From Wildlife Trail Cameras
Boy Finally Meets His Online Best Friend in Person After 3 Years of Playing Video Games Together

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.