Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched

Technology has certainly made our life easier at home—just think of all the appliances and devices that help you and bring you comfort. But as one designer has proved, technology can make our spaces more beautiful as well. An inventor known as Döuyin or dazhongdexiaowowo, has gained some success online thanks to his building talents. Whether making his own designs or cleverly recreating ones he has seen online, he shares the DIY process of bringing intricate and gorgeous technological home goods to life.

In a recent video shared on Reddit, Döuyin presents a black pressure-sensitive coffee table. When he slides his hands around it, the table lights up, as if a trail of twinkling stars were left on the places he touched. However, Döuyin does not keep his process a secret. He shows every single detail of how the table was made, from cutting the wood to the painting and polishing.

While he speaks in Mandarin, the way Döuyin documents his process is so illustrative that it transcends the language barrier. The final product is truly mesmerizing. Not only does it look great and work perfectly, but the man also shows it in action, as it lights up with both his touch, the pressure applied by a bottle, and under the weight of his cat.

Döuyin also worked on a similar project and shared the process on Instagram; but this time, rather than a black canvas covered in stars, he replicated a design featuring blue tiles made out of resin. The result is just as entrancing, with the blue joints connecting a pattern of wood hexagon lights up. But what makes these projects even more captivating is seeing just how much effort Döuyin puts into building these magical pieces.

An inventor known as Döuyin recently built this table that lights up when it is touched.

Döuyin shares the DIY process of bringing intricate technological home goods to life.

