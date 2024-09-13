From plant-inspired pillows to mushroom-shaped ceramics, nature’s influence on design is endless. People are constantly finding creative ways to bring the outdoors inside, adding elements of nature to their living spaces to help them connect with the natural world. Canada-based Uncle Lucas Studio helps interior design lovers achieve just that with whimsical wall lamps inspired by animals.

Uncle Lucas Studio is a creative partnership led by Lucas, the owner and maker, alongside designer Maya. Using 3D printers, they craft wall-mounted replicas of a wide variety of creatures, from alligators and frogs to Siamese cats and pugs. Each piece is intricately detailed, capturing everything from realistic scales and fur to sharp teeth, bringing these lifelike creations to life with remarkable accuracy.

These lamps are impressive not just for their realism; the designers blend lifelike details with a hint of surrealism. Each wall-mounted animal appears as a playful helper, gripping the cord and light bulb with its paws, claws, or mouth, adding a playful touch to the design.

Available for custom order on Etsy in gold, silver, or white, you can choose between a cord and plug or a hardwired installation. These unique lamps are ideal for anyone looking to add some whimsical character to their home.

Check out Uncle Lucas Studio’s animal lamps below and buy your own on Etsy.

Uncle Lucas Studio: Instagram | Etsy

h/t: [So Super Awesome]

