Home / Design / Furniture

Pet-Friendly Console Table Includes Secret Tunnel for Curious Cats

By Margherita Cole on January 12, 2024

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Cat owners know how curious felines can be. Whether it's climbing bookshelves or hopping onto desks, there's no stopping their curiosity. Rather than fight this instinct, Portugal-based designer Ricardo Sá has created a piece of furniture that gives them freedom to explore. The Choo Choo console table is a streamlined piece that includes a secret passageway for cats to wander through.

The table gets its name from the bullet train-inspired shape. Sá uses all natural materials in the assembly, like wood and cane webbing, to give it an organic feeling. “This console is not just a piece of furniture but a dedicated space designed to enhance the relationship between cats and their human counterparts,” Sá explains. “The central focus of the design is the exclusive space dedicated to our feline friends.”

The secret tunnel has an opening on either end of the table. Through these cutouts, cats can weave their way through the shelves to arrive at the other side. Or, they can stay safely situated inside the console table and peer through the perforations in the cane webbing, “satisfying their natural curiosity.”

Scroll down to see more photos of this stunning piece, and be sure to follow Sá on Instagram to keep up to date with his latest projects.

Portugal-based designer Ricardo Sá created a pet-friendly console table.

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

It has a secret tunnel that is large enough for cats to sneak inside.

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

The piece is constructed from all natural materials like wood and cane webbing.

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Cats can enter the table from an opening on either side.

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

The cane webbing panels allow cats to safely watch the world from the inside.

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Sá says: “This console is not just a piece of furniture but a dedicated space designed to enhance the relationship between cats and their human counterparts.”

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Choo Choo Console Table for Cats

Ricardo sá Design: Instagram | Behance
h/t: [Yanko Design]

Related Articles:

This Cartoon-Faced, Space-Saving Sideboard Fits a Fold-Out Table and Four Chairs

Wood and Resin Coffee Tables Look Like Koi Ponds Come to Life

Glass “Ruins” Table Contains Fragments of the Past in the Form of Classical Sculptures

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Drone Footage Captures Humpback Whales Creating Stunning Fibonacci Spirals in Water
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals
Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs
You Can Cuddle Some Cute Cows at This Unique Sanctuary in Hawai’i
Reindeer Are Multitaskers That Eat and Sleep at the Same Time To Pack on Weight for Winter
Elephants Have Been Found to Give Each Other Names in the Form of Rumbling Sounds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch a Group of Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescent Waters off the Coast of California
Kind Strangers Send 64 Pairs of Tiny Shoes to Chicken With Missing Toes So He Can Walk Around Easier
Man Builds a Pressure-Sensitive Coffee Table That Lights up When It Is Touched
Jonathan the Tortoise Celebrates 191st Birthday, Making Him the Oldest Living Land Animal
Woman Has Been Best Friends With Her 175-Pound African Tortoise for 22 Years
Kangaroo Strumming an Air Guitar Wins Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.