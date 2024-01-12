Pet-Friendly Console Table Includes Secret Tunnel for Curious Cats

Cat owners know how curious felines can be. Whether it's climbing bookshelves or hopping onto desks, there's no stopping their curiosity. Rather than fight this instinct, Portugal-based designer Ricardo Sá has created a piece of furniture that gives them freedom to explore. The Choo Choo console table is a streamlined piece that includes a secret passageway for cats to wander through.

The table gets its name from the bullet train-inspired shape. Sá uses all natural materials in the assembly, like wood and cane webbing, to give it an organic feeling. “This console is not just a piece of furniture but a dedicated space designed to enhance the relationship between cats and their human counterparts,” Sá explains. “The central focus of the design is the exclusive space dedicated to our feline friends.”

The secret tunnel has an opening on either end of the table. Through these cutouts, cats can weave their way through the shelves to arrive at the other side. Or, they can stay safely situated inside the console table and peer through the perforations in the cane webbing, “satisfying their natural curiosity.”

Portugal-based designer Ricardo Sá created a pet-friendly console table.

It has a secret tunnel that is large enough for cats to sneak inside.

The piece is constructed from all natural materials like wood and cane webbing.

Cats can enter the table from an opening on either side.

The cane webbing panels allow cats to safely watch the world from the inside.

Sá says: “This console is not just a piece of furniture but a dedicated space designed to enhance the relationship between cats and their human counterparts.”

