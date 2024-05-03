Make Room for Your Kitty in Your Workspace in a Stylish Way With this Desk Nest Cat Bed

Many people who work from home love the extra time that gives them with their beloved pets. But as anyone with a cat will tell you, the situation can be a little tricky. Best case scenario, they may just lie next to you on the ground or perhaps settle on your lap. Most likely, though, kitties can be much quirkier (and sometimes naughtier) than that and they like to block screens and sprawl across keyboards. But what if they had a dedicated space next to you without disturbing your work day? The Desk Nest Cat Bed may be the answer.

The company behind this new piece of pet furniture, Quantum Mango, describes the Desk Nest Cat Bed as a “lifestyle upgrade for people who want to keep their beloved cats close without interruptions, compromising workspace or comfort.” This round bed rises over your desk, standing 12 inches tall on a 4.5-inch round metal base. Despite its tiny size, it can hold up to 25 pounds, and it is able to spin a full 360º around.

The Desk Nest Cat Bed is also easy to set up, without the need to drill or permanently modify your desk. All you have to do is attach the bed to the edge of your desk, adjust it to where you want it to be, and then just place your cat. For extra safety and coziness, the bed features raised walls and a padded cushion.

While it was designed with people who work from home in mind, the Desk Nest Cat Bed is also suited for students and gamers. Its clever design lets your furry friend get comfortable and stay close while keeping your workspace tidy and optimized. Its stylish design also comes in two colors—walnut and white oak—allowing it fit right in with just about any office decor.

This Desk Nest Cat Bed is so beloved that its fundraising campaign has already been fully funded. In fact, it was funded in only six minutes! If you'd like to get one for your feline coworker, you can buy it for a special price on Kickstarter.

Quantum Mango: Website | Kickstarter

All images via Quantum Mango.

