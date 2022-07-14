Photographers Capture a Crack in the Earth’s Magnetic Field That Lasted 14 Hours

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, photographs in the United States and Canada had the chance to capture a stunning sight. A crack opened in Earth's magnetic field which lasted for nearly 14 hours, allowing solar winds to enter and cause a colorful aurora in the sky.

While a crack in the magnetic field sounds dangerous, it is actually quite normal. “We've discovered that our magnetic shield is drafty, like a house with a window stuck open during a storm,” Harald Frey, lead author of a study on this discovery back in 2003, says. This phenomenon is caused by co-rotating interaction region (CIR) from the Sun, which is sometimes launched in Earth's direction.

However, while most magnetic fields are thought to last a short amount of time, this one endured for several hours, leading to a G1-class geomagnetic storm. Fortunately, however, this event did not cause any power outages or issues with satellites—which can sometimes occur during these cracks in the magnetic field. Instead, the leaked solar winds produced beautiful northern lights in the U.S. and Canada.

The Aurora’s came out to play in Castleton, VT last night #vtwx #northernlights pic.twitter.com/41esunWLK6 — Colton Flint (@Tornadof123) July 9, 2022

WOW! Amazing view of the northern lights seen Thursday night from Wellesley Island, New York. Photo courtesy of @elanazriel #Aurora #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/1wwGewT7a0 — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) July 9, 2022

This allowed people in the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to see beautiful northern lights in the sky.

Often I manage to capture the aurora when the kP is 2, this morning was one of those times. With asolar wind of 334 km/s one would think not. But the CIR shock is what's important, and being out there when it occurs thank you's to @SNHWx @Vincent_Ledvina @nenecallas @halocme pic.twitter.com/BIm2ggNXm2 — Harlan Thomas (@theauroraguy) July 6, 2022

I am in awe! pic.twitter.com/ysTDyRBOPG — Scott Alan Johnston (@ScottyJ_PhD) July 8, 2022

Brilliant #northernlights in the Kawartha Highlands on Thursday 🙌✨ I’ve never seen them this far south pic.twitter.com/taFoZR01OF — Daniel Robert Laxer (@DanielLaxer) July 11, 2022

