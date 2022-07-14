Home / Science / Astronomy

Photographers Capture a Crack in the Earth’s Magnetic Field That Lasted 14 Hours

By Margherita Cole on July 14, 2022

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, photographs in the United States and Canada had the chance to capture a stunning sight. A crack opened in Earth's magnetic field which lasted for nearly 14 hours, allowing solar winds to enter and cause a colorful aurora in the sky.

While a crack in the magnetic field sounds dangerous, it is actually quite normal. “We've discovered that our magnetic shield is drafty, like a house with a window stuck open during a storm,” Harald Frey, lead author of a study on this discovery back in 2003, says. This phenomenon is caused by co-rotating interaction region (CIR) from the Sun, which is sometimes launched in Earth's direction.

However, while most magnetic fields are thought to last a short amount of time, this one endured for several hours, leading to a G1-class geomagnetic storm. Fortunately, however, this event did not cause any power outages or issues with satellites—which can sometimes occur during these cracks in the magnetic field. Instead, the leaked solar winds produced beautiful northern lights in the U.S. and Canada.

On Thursday, July 7, the Earth experienced a crack in its magnetic field which lasted 14 hours.

This allowed people in the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to see beautiful northern lights in the sky.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
