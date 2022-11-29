Woodworker Spends 100 Hours Carving a Crocodile Emerging from Wood Bar Top

Working from his studio in northwestern Pennsylvania, Scott Dow is a skilled chainsaw artist who is always pushing his creativity to the limits. One of his most impressive projects to date is a unique bar top made from locally sourced catalpa. A carved crocodile rises from the center of the table, its body and head emerging from the “water.”

It took Dow about 100 hours to finish the stunning piece. He was inspired to take on this ambitious piece of woodworking after seeing a carved fish emerging from a wood surface. While Dow's years of experience told him that something on a small scale would be easy, he decided to challenge himself and take the concept large scale. The end result is an incredible piece of furniture that is also a work of art.

As Dow's croc rises from the water, its body causes little ripples across the surface. The woodworker perfectly captures all the textures of the scene, from the smooth glassy water to the rough jagged texture of the crocodile and its teeth. After several coats of finish, the crocodile bar was ready and will soon be on its way to its owner.

While some technical obstacles arose during the making of the sculpture, Dow rose to the challenge. In the process, he realized that it was possible to bring his vision to life and, now, he's already on to the next bar top, this time featuring a snake.

He hopes that by looking at this piece, people realize that anything is possible. If you are interested in a piece of your own, Dow does take commissions and can be contacted via Instagram or Facebook.

Woodworker Scott Dow recently made an impressive bar top that features a crocodile.

The crocodile seems to emerge from the wood, baring its teeth.

Dow was inspired by a small sculpture of a carved fish emerging from wood.

He challenged himself to see how the concept would work on a large scale.

He estimates that it took about 100 hours to bring his vision to life.

Though this impressive carving has sold, Dow does take commissions.

Scott Dow: Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Scott Dow.

Related Articles :

15+ Best Woodworking Art From Around the World

Incredibly Realistic Wood Carvings Look Good Enough to Eat

Majestic Wooden Tables Handcrafted With Tiny Mountainscapes on Top

Woodworkers Are Showing Off the Incredible Things They Build on the Woodworking Subreddit