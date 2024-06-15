Home / Crafts / Woodworking

Woodcarver Designs Whimsical Kinetic Sculptures Featuring Lovable Characters

By Sarah Currier on June 15, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

Uniquely inventive, kinetic art instills otherwise stationary pieces with fluid movement. Italian artist Amedeo Capelli specializes in this style, carving dynamic pieces of art out of wood that feature a colorful cast of characters. Capelli's work is whimsical, wholesome, and wildly detailed, as the artist uses a complex set of wooden gears and turntables to get his creations moving.

The focus of many of Capelli's creations, or, as he calls them, automatas, are animals. From a dancing shrimp band to a flying dragon and everything in between, all of his creatures are full of personality, often sporting bright colors, big eyes, and adorable expressions. Some of his work also features passive motion, such as hair blowing and capes flapping in the wind.

Due to the delicate nature of his art, many of Capelli's kinetic sculptures are miniature, often smaller than a human hand. This is largely due to the gear system that has to be built beneath all of his platforms. By turning a wheel, his animals—and an occasional human—spin, dance, wave, and much more, thanks to the thin wires that attach to their bodies to the gears.

Capelli also routinely posts tutorials on YouTube, teaching people how to make some of the kinetic sculptures featured in many of his videos. These step-by-step videos are eye-opening as they show just how much work goes into his automata creations, from the initial woodcarving to the painting and testing stages.

To keep up with what Capelli is currently working on, follow the artist on Instagram. If you are interested in purchasing some of his work, be sure to check out his Etsy.

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Italian woodcarver Amedeo Capelli creates whimsical kinetic sculptures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

His pieces always feature a colorful cast of characters, including lovable animals and fairy tale heroes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

His little sculptures move due to the complex system of wooden gears.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amedeo Capelli (@stoccafisso_design)

Amedeo Capelli: Instagram | YouTube | Etsy

Related Articles:

Colorful Kinetic Toy Combines Art and Math to Create Hands-On Fun

Human-Sized Kinetic Sculpture Dances in the Wind With Hypnotic Grace

Kinetic Steampunk-Inspired Sculptures Move Gracefully Using Salvaged Metal Parts

Geometric Designs Hypnotically Come to Life in This Artist’s Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculptures

 

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented “Travelers” Pop Up in New York City
Sculptor Transforms Stone Block Into a Incredibly Detailed Mountside Village
Japanese Artist Creates Delicate Glass Sculptures With Innovative String Welding Technique
Incredible Wire Sculptures Merge the Magic of Fairies and Dandelions
Delicate Cut Paper Sculptures Raise Awareness About Dangers of Coral Bleaching
Haunting Handwoven Wire Masks Blur the Line Between Surreal Sculpture and Stylish Fashion

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Gives Scrap Metal Second Life by Transforming It Into Stunning Sculptures
Dynamic Wire Sculptures Capture Evocative People in Poetic Motion
Artist Daniel Arsham Helps Blind Man Enjoy His Tactile Sculpture
Sculptor Reimagines How Ancient Art Will Be Viewed 1,000 Years From Now
Artist Gives Vintage Pianos a Second Life by Turning Them Into Sweeping Phoenix Sculptures
Artist Gives Old Bicycle Chains New Life By Using Them In Imaginative Human Sculptures

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.