Woodworkers Are Showing Off the Incredible Things They Build on the Woodworking Subreddit

Online communities can be a big help for your profession or hobby. These groups can offer support and guidance as well as lend their expertise from anywhere around the world. The subreddit r/woodworking is one of those places. With over 4 million members, the community is home to anyone creating furniture, toys, tools, and more whether they are entering woodworking as an enthusiast or a professional.

Many of the posts feature people sharing their amazing projects as part of a virtual show and tell. Some of the pieces are practical, like an elegant garden bench constructed in different colors of ash wood. “That's a thing of beauty,” one Redditor says. “I appreciate the way you have both the handrail curving downwards and the backrest curving outwards away from the chair. Such craftsmanship.”

Other posts share works of art. A Redditor with the username PeasterBunny finished a kinetic sculpture and immediately went to the subreddit to share it in action. In a mesmerizing video, they crank a lever to move brass and walnut wood forms that then power an undulating acrylic piece that sits atop the structure. “Tremendous talent, there is woodworking and then there is art,” someone commented. “You sir are an artist.”

The difference in posts showcases the breadth of work to be found in r/woodworking. But no matter what you create, you'll find a supportive community with a passion for building.

