Community Helps Buy a Car for Beloved School Custodian Who Walked Hours to Get to Work

By Regina Sienra on June 21, 2023
Mr. Troy, a school custodian who got a new car thanks to a fundraiser

Photo: GoFundMe

When a valued member of a community is in need, it's always inspiring to see people rally around them and come to their rescue. This is exactly what happened for Troy Henderson, a custodian at Fillmore Elementary in Oklahoma City. After his car broke down, he began walking to and from work—a round trip of about five hours from his home in the city of Moore. When news of his situation got out, the school's principal started a fundraiser to get Henderson a new car.

Known for his positive attitude and for being a hard worker, the beloved custodian (often referred to as Mr. Troy) has been a favorite of both students and staff. When his car first broke down, he managed to get a ride for a week or so, but that quickly stopped. “Not everybody wants to get up at five o'clock in the morning to bring you to work,” Henderson told News9. “I was like, ‘I'm going to work, regardless.’ I got to be here for the kids.”

Determined to not miss a single day at the school, he figured how to make it there on time each day. “I did not wish to miss any work, I like what I do and so I wanted to make sure that I was here,” he told FOX25. And so he began walking. “It's probably about a two-hour, two-hour 15-minute walk,” he explained.

After learning about what Henderson had to do to get there, Cindy Lang, the school principal launched a GoFundMe page to get him another car. “He just is always happy and joyful and everyone loves him here,” explains Lang. “So when I heard that he had walked to work, I just couldn't stand that for him.”

With the help of the staff, the campaign met its goal and quickly surpassed it. Although they had plan to raise $5,000, the community has pitched in over $13,000 so far. On the fundraiser's page, Lang explains how the rest of the donations will be used on the tag, title, and tax, as well as any fixes the vehicle may need. She adds, “After all repairs are done, we will use the rest of the money to purchase insurance and gas cards for Mr. Troy.”

As for Mr. Troy, the fundraiser has been a game-changer. “They just kind of raised a little money for me and you can see the results, right here, a car,” Henderson said. “It's just been wonderful, and it's just taking a load of stress off my life.”

Lang then shared some updates on GoFundMe with pictures showing Henderson signing the papers and getting his car from the dealership with a big smile on his face. “He is just the sweetest man, everybody loves him, the kids love him, the staff, you can ask him to do anything and he does it with a smile on his face,” the adoring principal says. “I'm just happy that everybody showed him the love that he deserves.”

The car Mr. Troy, a custodian, got after a fundraiser

Photo: GoFundMe

Photo: GoFundMe

h/t: [News9]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
