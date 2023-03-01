Home / Inspiring

8-Year-Old Helps Raise Money for His Favorite Waffle House Worker To Buy a Family Car

By Regina Sienra on March 1, 2023
waffle house worker hugs 8-year-old who launched a fundraiser to get him a family car

Photo: GoFundMe

Children have such pure hearts and an 8-year-old from Arkansas named Kayzen recently proved this with a truly selfless act. The young boy formed an unlikely friendship with the waitstaff at a local Waffle House in the Little Rock area, where he frequently has breakfast. In fact, he’s become good friends with his favorite waiter, Devonte. According to Kayzen’s mother Vittoria Hunter, the two exchange life updates during the boy’s visits. After Kayzen learned about what Devonte had been dealing with lately, he came up with an idea to help his Waffle House friend.

Devonte is a hard-working dad with two little girls and a wife. Since he doesn't have a car of his own, he has to walk or get a ride from someone else to get to work every day. To change this, the man had been saving for an affordable car. Unfortunately, he and his family ended up in an apartment riddled with black mold, which forced the devoted family man to have to move his children out, an event that set him back by a steep amount.

Feeling for him, Kayzen and Hunter set up a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $5,000. “Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!! He always greets us with the biggest smile,” Kayzen wrote. “We are now helping him get into a clean rental property and want to help him even more by raising funds so he has a reliable vehicle to drive his family and get to and from work.”

Devonte's plight and Kayzen's concern for his friend touched several people, inspiring dozens of donations. The campaign has now raised over $30,000, vastly surpassing its original target and likely ensuring Devonte's peace of mind after a very tough period. In the meantime, several people have commended the boy's spirit and desire to help with whatever tools he has at hand as an 8-year-old. One donator named Shawna Ross wrote, “This is the definition of community. You'll be a leader, no doubt, Kayzen.”

If you’re interested in helping Devonte and his family can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign.

Waffle House exterior

Photo: jetcityimage2/Depositphotos

h/t: [Live 5 News]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.