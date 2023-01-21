Home / Photography / Street Photography

Neon Nighttime Scenes Capture the Electric Energy of Taipei After Dark

By Margherita Cole on January 21, 2023
Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

The night ushers in a new rainbow of colors. This is especially true in urban metropolises, where the fluorescent lights of buildings and signs illuminate the streets in a variety of colors. Photographer Andrew Nef captures the electric beauty of the city of Taipei that can only be seen after dark in an ongoing series of photos.

Nef has been documenting street scenes ever since he moved to Taiwan in 2014. By day he teaches English and in his spare time, he roams the city for inspiration. He usually finds it at night after a storm. “Rainy nights in Taipei are just so special. I can't explain it in words. Perhaps that's why I take pictures,” he tells My Modern Met. The wet cityscape becomes the perfect backdrop for the abundance of pink and blue signage, creating electric imagery that resembles stills from sci-fi movies. Usually, Nef has no concrete idea of what he wants to photograph, and simply wanders until the subjects find him.

While many of his works focus on busy intersections and moving cars, some also feature pedestrians or other inhabitants of the city. “I like shooting neon lights and odd street characters. I guess it has to do with me seeing life as both messy and beautiful,” Nef continues. His work highlights the everyday sights that often go overlooked or underappreciated. “I've learned that many people fail to see the beauty of Taiwan because they're too caught up in daily life here,” he explains. “When they see my photos they're shocked and amazed that I took them in Taiwan.”

Scroll down to see more vibrant photos of Taiwan, and head over to Nef's online shop to purchase prints of these photographs.

Photographer Andrew Nef captures street scenes in Taiwan.

Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew NefTaiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

Nef has been documenting street scenes ever since he moved to Taiwan in 2014.

Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew NefTaiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

By day he teaches English and in his spare time, he roams the city for inspiration.

Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew NefTaiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

He usually finds it at night after a storm. “Rainy nights in Taipei are just so special. I can't explain it in words.”

Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew NefTaiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

The wet cityscape becomes the perfect backdrop for the abundance of pink and blue signage, creating electric imagery that resembles stills from sci-fi movies.

Taiwan Street Photography by Andrew NefTaiwan Street Photography by Andrew Nef

Andrew Nef: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Andrew Nef.

Related Articles:

40 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Iconic New York Street Photography at the Bronx Museum

Exhibition Highlights Excellence in Global Female Street Photography

Grandson is Sharing His Late Grandfather’s Trove of Unseen Street Photography

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

30 Funny Cat Photos Candidly Captured on the Streets of Japan
Street Photographer Shares the Moments When He’s Been “Caught” Taking a Photo
40 Years of Jamel Shabazz’s Iconic New York Street Photography at the Bronx Museum
Exhibition Highlights Excellence in Global Female Street Photography
Street Photographer Uses San Francisco’s Fog as a Character in His Quietly Mysterious Images
Photographer Takes Dignified B&W Portraits of “Forgotten” People He Meets on the Street [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Captures Poetic Photos of Strangers on the Paris Metro During His Commutes
Photographer Has Reunited With Over 350 People Whose Photos He Snapped 40 Years Ago
Street Photographer Captures the Magical Moments That Happen When We’re Not Looking
Google Buys Photographer’s Perfectly Timed Photo of Seagull Eating a Fry
Before and After Photos Reveal How Much a Smile Changes a Person’s Aura [Interview]
Street Photographer Captures Serendipitous Moments That Go Unnoticed on City Sidewalks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]