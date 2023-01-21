Neon Nighttime Scenes Capture the Electric Energy of Taipei After Dark

The night ushers in a new rainbow of colors. This is especially true in urban metropolises, where the fluorescent lights of buildings and signs illuminate the streets in a variety of colors. Photographer Andrew Nef captures the electric beauty of the city of Taipei that can only be seen after dark in an ongoing series of photos.

Nef has been documenting street scenes ever since he moved to Taiwan in 2014. By day he teaches English and in his spare time, he roams the city for inspiration. He usually finds it at night after a storm. “Rainy nights in Taipei are just so special. I can't explain it in words. Perhaps that's why I take pictures,” he tells My Modern Met. The wet cityscape becomes the perfect backdrop for the abundance of pink and blue signage, creating electric imagery that resembles stills from sci-fi movies. Usually, Nef has no concrete idea of what he wants to photograph, and simply wanders until the subjects find him.

While many of his works focus on busy intersections and moving cars, some also feature pedestrians or other inhabitants of the city. “I like shooting neon lights and odd street characters. I guess it has to do with me seeing life as both messy and beautiful,” Nef continues. His work highlights the everyday sights that often go overlooked or underappreciated. “I've learned that many people fail to see the beauty of Taiwan because they're too caught up in daily life here,” he explains. “When they see my photos they're shocked and amazed that I took them in Taiwan.”

Scroll down to see more vibrant photos of Taiwan, and head over to Nef's online shop to purchase prints of these photographs.

