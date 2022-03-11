Giant Brushstrokes Sweeps Across Canvases Revealing Exquisite Landscapes

The art of Munich-based painter David Ambarzumjan contains two pictures on one canvas. His ongoing series called Brushstrokes in Time juxtaposes present-day scenes of life on Earth with a view of the planet from a vastly different time period. Now, the artist adds to this creative experiment in the Miniature Collection, which places exquisite landscapes in an outer space setting.

Ambarzumjan utilizes the power of a single broad brushstroke to convey the surreal image. He applies a textured mark against a starry dark background and fills this new space with a pristine, untouched landscape. “The Brushstrokes in Time Miniature Collection is a series of 20 by 20 cm oil paintings capturing the beauty and variety of our planet’s landscapes in contrast to the black and cold void of outer space, where everything started,” Ambarzumjan explains.

The simplicity of the white-speckled black background emphasizes the contrast between empty space and the lush environments of Earth. Each colorful setting swipes across the nighttime sky like a shooting star—small in comparison to space, but visually powerful. All of these canvases are auctioned off on the artist's Instagram as they are completed.

You can purchase limited edition prints via Ambarzumjan's website, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

Painter David Ambarzumjan’s Brushstrokes in Time Miniature Collection series juxtaposes the untouched beauty of Earth with the black void of space.

Each painting features exquisite landscapes inside of a single broad brushstroke.

All of these works are auctioned off via Ambarzumjan's Instagram.

