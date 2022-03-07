Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Hides AI Faces Within Densely Patterned Paintings

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2022
AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

Berlin-based artist Lee Wagstaff creates abstract paintings with a secret. While at first glance you may be immersed in the myriad of complex patterns that blanket the canvas, take another step back and you'll discover a human face staring back at you. Each of his paintings features a portrait of an AI-generated face concealed within the repeating forms of the design.

There is no magic to his process, however. It is simply a matter of subtly altering the pattern in places to convey the facial features of an individual. Typically, this requires Wagstaff to invert the colors or broaden the lines, which in turn creates the illusion of shadow and depth. The darker areas of the design help create the contours of eyes, eyebrows, a nose, lips, and the shape of the face, emerging from the print.

The reason that the painting appears to look different depending on how close you stand to it is the level of contrast. All of the discrete changes Wagstaff made to the pattern become more apparent at a further distance and you are able to see the face more clearly. Furthermore, the paintings that use more intricate designs reveal more detailed faces, and vice versa for the minimalistic patterns.

You can purchase prints and original paintings via Wagstaff's online store and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

Berlin-based artist Lee Wagstaff creates brilliant portrait paintings using repeating geometric patterns.

AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee WagstaffAI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

Up close it all looks like hypnotic patterns in vibrant colors.

AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee WagstaffAI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

Once you take a step back, you can see a face staring right back at you.

AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

AI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee WagstaffAI Faces Hide Inside of Densely Patterned Paintings by Lee Wagstaff

Lee Wagstaff: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lee Wagstaff.

Related Articles:

Abstract Figure Paintings Are a Fascinating Fusion of Several Moments Frozen in Time

This Artist Creates Abstract Liquid Experiments To Mimic Human Eyes

Imaginary Ecosystems Explore Using Prussian Blue as an Antidote Inside Their Abstract World

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Planes of Color Look Like They’re Protruding From the Canvas
Incredibly Realistic Oil Paintings of Women With Back Tattoos Inspired by Classical Art
Fluffy Chicks Practice Yoga Poses in Realistic Oil Paintings
Luscious Oil Paintings Bloom Flowers That Look Real Enough To Touch
Married Artist Duo Paint Verdant Plants That Look Real Enough to Touch
Ghanaian Artist Captures the Rhythm of Dance With a Flurry of Colorful Brushstrokes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Painter Uses “Tunnel Vision” To Capture the Endless Beauty of Plant Life
Art Paints Portals to Faraway Fantasy Locales Inspired by Pop Culture
Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Intricate Shadows Created by Folding Fans
Surreal Paintings of Whales Swimming Through Cotton Candy-Pink Clouds
Hypnotic “Abstract” Paintings Reveal Realistic Faces When You Take a Step Back

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.