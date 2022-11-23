Home / Art

Immersive Exhibit Lets You Step Into David Hockney’s Art Throughout the Years

By Margherita Cole on November 23, 2022
David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

Installation of David Hockney's “The Arrival of Spring in Woldgate, East Yorkshire in 2011 (twenty eleven)”
Oil on 32 canvases (36 x 48″ each), 144 x 384″ overall, © David Hockney
Collection Centre Pompidou, Paris. Musée national d’art moderne – Centre de création industrielle

For years, artist David Hockney has impressed the world with his distinctive, colorful paintings. Now, admirers of his work will have the opportunity to witness the evolution of his style in a new immersive exhibition. Presented at Lightroom in King's Cross, this installation will feature the latest digital projection and audio technology to enhance the experience.

Entitled David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away), this exhibition will lead viewers through Hockney's creative process–how he experiments with perspective and photography to create his images—and showcase some of his great works of art, including recreations of his stage designs. “We have worked with David to bring together large-scale projected images, animation, archival and bespoke interviews, and a commissioned score to create a new kind of show which owes as much to Hockney's theatrical design as to his painting, drawing, and photography,” Mark Grimmer, the director of the show, says. “It's been thrilling to work with David over the last three years and we hope the show will introduce a whole new audience to his art.”

Accompanying the visual experience is a soundtrack narrated by Hockney, himself, adding a personal touch to this unique experience. “The world is very very beautiful if you look at it, but most people don't look very much. They scan the ground in front of them so they can walk, they don't really look at things incredibly well, with an intensity. I do,” Hockney says in the soundtrack of the exhibition. This commentary gives people a chance to see the world through his eyes. “What's so exciting about this show is how authentically Hockney it is,” Nicholas Hytner, the executive producer, adds. “Listening to his voice in this astonishing new space while seeing his artworks unfurl around the four walls is going to be both an experience and an education. It suggests how potent this medium will be for the other creators and artists with whom we will make new and original Lightroom shows in the years to come.”

The exhibition opens on January 25, 2023, and will run until April 23, 2023. You can purchase tickets starting at £25 (about $30) for adults and £15 (about $18) for students via Lightroom's website.

Lightroom presents a new immersive exhibition of David Hockney's art entitled David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away).

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

7. Artwork – David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) © David Hockney

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

David Hockney viewing the model box containing “August 2021, Landscape with Shadows” Twelve iPad paintings comprising a single work © David Hockney. Photo credit: Mark Grimmer

It features Hockney's distinctive, colorful art over the course of his long, creative career.

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

Lightroom External View

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

Installation of David Hockney’s “A Bigger Grand Canyon” 1998
Oil on 60 canvases, 81 1/2 x 293″ overall, © David Hockney
Collection National Gallery of Australia, Canberra

The exhibition will be on view at Lightroom in King's Cross, London, from January 25 to April 23, 2023.

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

Lightroom External View

David Hockney Immersive Exhibition

Installation of David Hockney’s “Gregory Swimming Los Angeles March 31st 1982”
Composite polaroid, 27 3/4 x 51 1/4″, © David Hockney

Lightroom: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Lightroom.

Related Articles:

5 Iconic Artworks by David Hockney That Define His Long Career

Major Exhibition Explores Van Gogh’s Influence on David Hockney for the First Time

David Hockney Exhibit at LACMA Presents 82 Intimate Portraits by the Artist

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Handmade Garments Merge People With the Environment
Japanese Art Teacher Rakes Fallen Leaves Into Floor Illustrations of Beloved Pop Culture Characters
Woman Dresses Up As Vandalized Van Gogh Painting for Halloween
How the 7 Elements of Art Shape Creativity
Artist Creates “Skeleton Key” Skull Made Out of Vintage Keys
What is Fine Art? Learn About the Definition and the Different Types of Fine Art

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Street Artist Fills Unsightly Potholes With Incredible Mosaics of Famous Art
Bewitching Portraits Depict Enigmatic Female Figures With Animal Masks
Top 10 Art Magazine Subscriptions That Celebrate Creativity in Print
20+ Photos of Burning Man 2022 Highlighting Its Comeback After a 2-Year Hiatus
AI-Generated Artwork Wins Contest and Sparks Fierce Online Debate
AI-Generated Art Reimagines Chris Farley as the Joker from Batman

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]