Immersive Exhibit Lets You Step Into David Hockney’s Art Throughout the Years

For years, artist David Hockney has impressed the world with his distinctive, colorful paintings. Now, admirers of his work will have the opportunity to witness the evolution of his style in a new immersive exhibition. Presented at Lightroom in King's Cross, this installation will feature the latest digital projection and audio technology to enhance the experience.

Entitled David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away), this exhibition will lead viewers through Hockney's creative process–how he experiments with perspective and photography to create his images—and showcase some of his great works of art, including recreations of his stage designs. “We have worked with David to bring together large-scale projected images, animation, archival and bespoke interviews, and a commissioned score to create a new kind of show which owes as much to Hockney's theatrical design as to his painting, drawing, and photography,” Mark Grimmer, the director of the show, says. “It's been thrilling to work with David over the last three years and we hope the show will introduce a whole new audience to his art.”

Accompanying the visual experience is a soundtrack narrated by Hockney, himself, adding a personal touch to this unique experience. “The world is very very beautiful if you look at it, but most people don't look very much. They scan the ground in front of them so they can walk, they don't really look at things incredibly well, with an intensity. I do,” Hockney says in the soundtrack of the exhibition. This commentary gives people a chance to see the world through his eyes. “What's so exciting about this show is how authentically Hockney it is,” Nicholas Hytner, the executive producer, adds. “Listening to his voice in this astonishing new space while seeing his artworks unfurl around the four walls is going to be both an experience and an education. It suggests how potent this medium will be for the other creators and artists with whom we will make new and original Lightroom shows in the years to come.”

The exhibition opens on January 25, 2023, and will run until April 23, 2023. You can purchase tickets starting at £25 (about $30) for adults and £15 (about $18) for students via Lightroom's website.

