David Hockney Painting Worth $35,000 Is Discovered on BBC’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’

By Margherita Cole on April 27, 2023
Old David Hockney Painting is Discovered at Antiques Roadshow

Photo: Screenshot from BBC's “Antiques Roadshow”

As one of the most famous contemporary artists, David Hockney is known for his distinctive, colorful style and depictions of Los Angeles' swimming pools. However, not many realize how much his art has changed over the years. A painting made early in Hockney's career was recently discovered on an episode of BBC's Antiques Roadshow and is estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Unlike Hockney's well-known works, the vintage landscape is made with a muted green color palette and possesses a rough, textured surface. The anonymous owner brought the painting onto the BBC show to have it appraised by art specialist Ruper Maas, recounting the story of how the precious work fell into his hands. He explained that his grandfather met Hockney in the town of Trimley St. Marty in 1957 and invited him and his companion for Sunday lunch, where he purchased a painting from each artist. Maas delved into the story and confirmed that Hockney was traveling through Suffolk during that time to see the nature that inspired Romantic painter John Constable.

“This is not at all what I'm used to seeing by David Hockney,” Maas comments upon first seeing the picture. “I have this idea that they only had green and brown with them because they were broke.” At the time of its creation, Hockney was still a student at Bradford School of Art and not settled into the style that the world knows him for. The owner guesses that the old landscape might be worth $15,000, but, after some speculation, Maas believes that the picture could be worth well over $35,000. “One of the things about David Hockney is that he is so instantly recognizable to most people that when you see one that isn't, you question it really hard,” Maas adds. “That's the problem with that picture. But…I now know what an early Hockney looks like.”

An old David Hockney painting worth about $35,000 was discovered on an episode of BBC's Antiques Roadshow.

Watch the clip of Antiques Roadshow here:

h/t: [Art News]

All images via BBC Antiques Roadshow.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.