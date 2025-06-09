My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Artist Sees Faces in Driftwood and Reveals Them as Stunning Spirits of Nature

By Sara Barnes on June 9, 2025

Shell Sculpture by Debra Bernier

Artist Debra Bernier of Shaping Spirit can see faces in the most unlikely of places. Within pieces of driftwood, sun-bleached bones, and shells, she envisions figures and brings them to life using found natural materials. The carved sculptures often depict women, eyes closed and at peace, as they rest within the smoothed grooves of the finished and polished wood.

Bernier finds her raw materials on the shores of Vancouver Island, Canada. While many might struggle to imagine these elements as art, she always sees beyond the surface. “Pareidolia is a phenomenon where people see faces or animals in objects like clouds, rocks, or trees,” she tells My Modern Met. “As a child, I felt this all the time in my imaginative world. As I grew up I started to form these faces in clay and wood and bring my visions to life.”

Bernier's masterful craftsmanship and ability to imbue inanimate objects with personality are powerful; you can't help but feel that same sense of tranquility upon seeing her works. This is by design. “I hope my sculptures help people find their inner peace,” the artist shares.

Much of Bernier’s work evokes themes of fertility and motherhood, honoring and celebrating the maternal forces in our lives and environment. Her figures and emphasis on natural materials help to carry on a long tradition of Venus figurines. It’s unclear about the cultural meaning of these ancient pieces, but many believe that they are symbols of fertility or even representations of a mother goddess. The concepts are timeless, as we are still exploring them today.

Benier’s original works and prints are available in the Shaping Spirit Etsy shop.

Artist Debra Bernier of Shaping Spirit can see faces in the most unlikely of places.

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Within pieces of driftwood, sun-bleached bones, and shells, she envisions figures and brings them to life using found natural materials.

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

The carved sculptures often depict women, eyes closed and at peace, as they rest within the smoothed grooves of the finished and polished wood.

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpures by Debra Bernier

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Bernier’s masterful craftsmanship and ability to imbue inanimate objects with personality are powerful.

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

You can’t help but feel that same sense of tranquility upon seeing her works.

Shell Sculpture by Debra Bernier

“I hope my sculptures help people find their inner peace.”

Driftwood Sculpture by Shaping Spirit

Shaping Spirit: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Debra Bernier.

