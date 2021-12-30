Hidden ‘Desert Rock’ Resort Is Tucked Away in the Mountains of Saudi Arabia

A wondrous resort called Desert Rock is the latest tourist project from the Red Sea Development Company (RSDC) in Saudi Arabia. Embedded in the mountains of Riyadh, Desert Rock is designed by Oppenheim Architecture with the intention to provide an unparalleled nature experience for visitors to the area.

“We wanted to create a destination that allows guests to experience Saudia Arabia’s untouched beauty,” says John Pagano of Red Sea Development Company. “Desert Rock will provide guests with uninterrupted spectacular views while preserving the natural landscape for future generations to enjoy.”

To enter the resort, guests will travel through a valley hidden by the mountains on either side. They will then arrive at the accommodations, which include 48 villas and 12 hotel rooms. The integration of these spaces will allow guests to fully dwell within the mountains and experience the desert in a completely new way.

Though the project is designed to work seamlessly with the environment, visitors will still experience the expected luxuries of a resort experience. Desert Rock will have a spa, fitness center, dining facilities, and more. For those visitors interested in seeing more of the natural landscape, activities will include hiking, dune buggies, and of course, incredible views for star gazing at night.

Aside from the added tourism to Saudi Arabia, RSDC reports that the resort will benefit the area by improving the natural environment; the building is planned to achieve LEED certification to minimize environmental impact. The developer also intends to help to regenerate flora native to the site.

Work on Desert Rock has already begun. The first guests at the resort are expected at the end of 2022, but the construction will not be fully completed until 2023.

To learn more about the Red Sea Project, be sure to check out their website for a full list of upcoming tourist projects. Or, check out our coverage of earlier works developed by the RSDC including a tropical circular resort by Foster + Partners.

