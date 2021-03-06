Home / Architecture

Foster + Partners Has Designed an Idyllic Circular Resort Lassoing the Red Sea

By Samantha Pires on March 6, 2021
Foster + Partner Has Designed a Circular Hotel on the Red Sea

Renowned British architecture firm Foster + Partners has just completed the conceptual design for a circular resort in Saudi Arabia. The hotel, called Ummahat AlShaykh Hotel 12, was designed as part of the Red Sea Project—the most ambitious tourism endeavor in the world.

Planned by The Red Sea Development Company, the Red Sea Project will drive the growth of tourism along Saudi Arabia’s west coast. Well-known architects like Kengo Kuma and Foster + Partners are among the designers dreaming up luxurious projects for these relatively untouched islands between Umluj and Al Wajh, Saudia Arabia.

Foster + Partner Has Designed a Circular Hotel on the Red Sea

Foster’s circular proposal in the middle of the Red Sea is designed for Ummahat AlShaykh island but goes past the boundary of land by using stilts to build suites far into the water. Each hotel suite breaks away from the continuous circular path and is covered with a tropical timber roof. This style is used for all buildings in the resort including guest rooms, restaurants, and public rest areas all over the island.

Foster + Partners explains that environmental responsibility was an important consideration in their design for Ummahat AlShaykh Hotel 12. It had to meet the requirements set forth by the Red Sea Project like the use of renewable energy, banning single-use plastics, and planning for 100% carbon neutrality. Aside from the technical sustainable requirements, the designers wanted the project to be inherently environmentally friendly.

“When we looked at the islands our approach was to have a light touch. As light as we could possibly be,” says Gerard Evenden of Foster + Partners. The firm wanted to introduce tourism to this remote site with little to no harm to the natural environment. “How do you bring people to these places where nobody has been before?” asks Evenden. “And how do you bring people into those places without damaging anything?” These questions drove the design and helped them to develop a minimally invasive proposal that will allow future guests to truly appreciate the environment for years to come.

Foster + Partners has designed an incredible circular hotel in Saudi Arabia as part of the Red Sea Project.

Foster + Partner Has Designed a Circular Hotel on the Red SeaFoster + Partner Has Designed a Circular Hotel on the Red Sea

Foster + Partners: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn
Red Sea Project: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn
h/t: [Dezeen]

All Images via Foster + Partners and the Red Sea Project.

Related Articles:

Foster + Partners Releases At-Home Architecture Challenges for Kids in Quarantine

The Tulip: London's Controversial Tourist Attraction

Architects Worldwide Declare a Climate + Biodiversity Emergency and Are Doing Something About It

How LEED Certification and Other Systems Help Make Sustainable Architecture Possible

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China
Incredible ‘Bookshelf Theater’ Unveiled at Tokyo’s Kadokawa Culture Museum
Paris Was Rebuilt: How Baron Haussmann Created the Metropolis We Know Today
This Unassuming House Is Concealed in the Side of a Greek Island Cove
10 Facts About Antoni Gaudí the Creative Madman Behind La Sagrada Familia [Infographic]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World
You Can Now Cycle Among the Treetops On This Raised Bike Path in a Belgian Forest
The Architecture of Zaha Hadid: 10 Great Buildings by the Queen of the Curve
15 Beautiful Cathedrals Around the World That Are Full of History and Spirituality
10 Amazing Buildings Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group
Empire State Building Offsets Its Energy Use in an Ambitious Wind Power Deal

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.