Home / Architecture

Fascinating Architectural Book Digs Into Buildings Embedded in the Earth

By Samantha Pires on January 8, 2022
Inside “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for an architecture lover or just for a new architecture book for yourself, one publication makes for great reading. Titled Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground, the book explores the inventive designs of architecture embedded in the earth. The work, published by Taschen, includes 1,390 pages of innovative projects dealing with the ground all around the world.

Dutch architect Bjarne Mastenbroek introduces readers to the technology behind unexpected architectural solutions to the ground plane. Supported by the images of photographer Iwan Baan, Mastenbroek celebrates the ingenuity of buildings chiseled out of stone or dug deep within the earth. The book is described as “part atlas, part encyclopedia” with fascinating imagery supported by analytical drawings and diagrams by architecture office SeARCH, which helps us understand why this architectural typology holds so much knowledge. The collection was designed by Mevis & Van Deursen.

Inside “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “

When designers have to deal with the realities of the terrain, they often have to learn the character of the site on a much deeper level. Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground allows for a better understanding of the sustainable and structural logic of these designs and how they are used across many different sites and cultures. As we deal with the changing climate of our planet, Mastenbroek offers one way to potentially rethink the way we build. “Mankind destroys the skin of the earth at an unprecedented scale. The time has come for a fundamental reset,” he says.

If you “dig” this book, you can buy your copy on Bookshop. For more interesting books on architecture, structure, and the design of buildings, check out our article on our favorite architecture books and the architecture category on the My Modern Met Bookshop.

Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground explores the incredibly innovative logic of architecture embedded in the earth.

Project Featured in “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “Project Featured in “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “Inside “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “Project Featured in “Dig It! Building Bound to the Ground “

Bjarne Mastenbroek: Website
Iwan Baan: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Mevis & Van Deursen: Website
SeARCH: Website | Instagram
Taschen: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube
h/t: [Colossal]

All images via Bjarne Mastenbroek, Iwan Baan, Mevis & Van Deursen, SeARCH, & Taschen.

Related Articles:

25 Books That Every Architect and Architecture Lover Should Read

40+ Creative Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

12 Best Art Books of 2021 To Keep You Creatively Inspired for Years

Monumental Masks Submerged in Ocean as Part of the Underwater Museum in Cannes

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These 3D-Rendered Interiors Are So Inviting That You’ll Think They’re Real
5 Incredible Structures That Have Made a Dazzling Debut at Dubai Expo 2020
Innovative Architectural Proposal Wants To Build Houses With 3D-Printed “Exoskeletons”
Architect Designs Floating “Tree of Life” Complex in Florida
Architects Convert an Old Abandoned Barn in Iceland Into a Beautiful Artist’s Studio
Designer Proposes Floating Cities for a Post-Climate Change World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hidden ‘Desert Rock’ Resort Is Tucked Away in the Mountains of Saudi Arabia
Upside-Down Skyscraper Proposal Could Become One of NYC’s Tallest Buildings
Dramatic Photos of Modernist Church Interiors Capture the Beauty of “Sacred Spaces”
Architects Design Dynamic Façade With Rotating Bricks for Maximum Sunlight and Privacy
Architects Design Building With Oversized Undulating Slabs To Provide Extra Shade for Residents
AI Creates Its Own Poetry With Help From Visitors to the UK Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.