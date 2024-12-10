Detailed Chocolate Replica of Notre-Dame Celebrates the Cathedral’s Much-Anticipated Reopening

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopened its doors on Sunday, December 8, five years after a devastating fire destroyed its iconic roof. To mark the momentous occasion and to celebrate its restoration, chocolatiers at Valrhona sculpted an extraordinary chocolate replica of the famous cathedral.

The edible masterpiece, measuring 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) long, 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) wide, and 1.4 (4.6 feet) meters high, was created by Baptiste Moreau, a lecturer at the Valrhona School, alongside the Valrhona Paris School team under the guidance of Thierry Bridron. The extraordinary sculpture beautifully pays tribute to the cathedral's iconic Gothic architecture, complete with countless complex details.

The chocolate replica was a true labor of love, taking around 3,000 hours to bring from concept to completion. Moreau and his team of pastry chefs meticulously shaped details like the cathedral’s iconic gargoyles and rose window by hand. For more intricate components, the team collaborated with the specialized company Hydroprocess, using water jet cutting to achieve perfect precision. Even the cathedral’s famous spire, lost in the 2019 fire, has been meticulously reimagined in chocolate.

The chocolate replica made its debut at Terminal 1 of Paris Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, where it will be on display until January 15, 2025. Afterward, it will embark on a global tour, allowing even more people to marvel at its incredible details.

