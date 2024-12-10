Home / Food Art

Detailed Chocolate Replica of Notre-Dame Celebrates the Cathedral’s Much-Anticipated Reopening

By Emma Taggart on December 10, 2024
Notre-Dame

Photo: kmiragaya/Depositphotos

The Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris reopened its doors on Sunday, December 8, five years after a devastating fire destroyed its iconic roof. To mark the momentous occasion and to celebrate its restoration, chocolatiers at Valrhona sculpted an extraordinary chocolate replica of the famous cathedral.

The edible masterpiece, measuring 2.2 meters (7.2 feet) long, 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) wide, and 1.4 (4.6 feet) meters high, was created by Baptiste Moreau, a lecturer at the Valrhona School, alongside the Valrhona Paris School team under the guidance of Thierry Bridron. The extraordinary sculpture beautifully pays tribute to the cathedral's iconic Gothic architecture, complete with countless complex details.

The chocolate replica was a true labor of love, taking around 3,000 hours to bring from concept to completion. Moreau and his team of pastry chefs meticulously shaped details like the cathedral’s iconic gargoyles and rose window by hand. For more intricate components, the team collaborated with the specialized company Hydroprocess, using water jet cutting to achieve perfect precision. Even the cathedral’s famous spire, lost in the 2019 fire, has been meticulously reimagined in chocolate.

The chocolate replica made its debut at Terminal 1 of Paris Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, where it will be on display until January 15, 2025. Afterward, it will embark on a global tour, allowing even more people to marvel at its incredible details.

Check out the chocolate Notre-Dame below and follow Valrhona on Instagram for more sweet creations.

To celebrate the reopening of the Notre-Dame in Paris, chocolatiers at Valrhona sculpted an extraordinary chocolate replica of the famous cathedral.

 

Valrhona: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Source: Notre-Dame en chocolat, la prouesse signée Valrhona

Related Articles:

Notre-Dame Slated To Reopen This Month After Devastating Fire Five Years Ago

Photo of All 2,000 People Who Helped Restore Notre-Dame Over the Last 5 Years

LEGO Unveils Notre-Dame Set Honoring the Original Design of the Iconic Architecture

Notre-Dame Spire is Being Rebuilt According to Original 19th Century Designs After Collapsing From the 2019 Fire

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
