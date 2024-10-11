This Luxury James Bond-Themed Bar Celebrates 60 Years of ‘Goldfinger’

To celebrate 60 years since the release of Goldfinger (1964), Burlington Arcade in London has been given a James Bond-themed makeover. This popular shopping spot, famous for its luxury boutiques, recently opened a pop-up 007-themed bar where visitors can step right into the world of espionage and glamor.

The 007 is the perfect spot to sip a martini—“shaken, not stirred”—and soak in the atmosphere of one of the most iconic film franchises in history. Featuring two bars located on separate floors, the opulent space is decked out in gold and features tons of luxurious details. Visitors will also find iconic movie props on display, including Oddjob’s hat, a Fort Knox gold bar, Goldfinger’s golf shoes, and the spyhole clock from his private plane.

Upstairs, visitors can shop in a 007-themed boutique. It features exclusive collaborations and collectibles, including a James Bond 2024 luxury advent calendar, limited-edition framed prints, and other yet-to-be-released items.

There’s also a chance to bid on The Macallan’s limited-edition 60th Anniversary Decades whisky sets, with proceeds going to charity, and to purchase Fabergé’s handcrafted Octopussy capsule collection, including a limited edition Egg Objet.

The 007 is open now until December 31, 2024. The first 25 customers each day will receive a collector’s edition Goldfinger Sixty Years poster. Check out some photos below and find out more on the Burlington Arcade website.

Burlington Arcade: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

h/t: [Hypebeast]

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The 007 Bar.

