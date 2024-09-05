Home / Architecture

How One Japanese Mayor Defied Naysayers and Built a Floodgate That Then Saved His Village From a Tsunami

By Regina Sienra on September 5, 2024

Fudai is a 2,600-person village in northeastern Japan. Like many similar towns, it relies on fishing and agriculture. But despite its unassuming appearance, Fudai made international headlines following the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan. The town was pretty much left unscathed, and it was all thanks to one man—Kotoku Wamura, who died several years before the tragedy.

Wamura was the mayor of Fudai from 1945 to 1987. Witnessing the reconstruction following WWII, he was also keenly aware of the perennial threat natural disasters posed to the area. The determined man had already experienced two tsunamis in 1896 and 1933, which killed 439 people.

“When I saw bodies being dug up from the piles of earth, I did not know what to say. I had no words,” Wamura wrote about the latter tsunami in his book A 40-Year Fight Against Poverty. It is believed Wamura also had knowledge about local “Tsunami stones” and knew the kind of damage his village would face should a big wave hit the town again.

The devoted mayor swore to never let it happen again. In 1967, his government built a 51-foot seawall to shield homes behind the fishing port. The height raised some eyebrows, but real skepticism hit when he pitched an even bigger project. His idea? A floodgate, as tall as the seawall, for the cove where most people lived. It would be fitted with panels that could be lifted to allow the Fudai River to empty into the cove and lowered to block tsunamis.

The construction took place from 1972 to 1984—three years before he left office. It had a cost of ¥3.56 billion, split between the prefectural government and the central government. The project was seen as a whim of the mayor; not that people were opposed to floodgates but the size made it feel extravagant. That was until March 11, 2011, when a 9.0 earthquake unleashed 66-foot-tall waves on Fudai.

While some ocean water did flow over, the tsunami caused minimal damage to the homes behind the seawall. “It cost a lot of money. But without it, Fudai would have disappeared,” fisherman Satoshi Kaneko told NBC News at the time. The town's only casualty was a fisherman who went beyond the barrier to check on his boat after the earthquake.

Wamura died in 1998, so he wasn't around to see how his beloved town had been spared thanks to his determination. However, the aftermath of the tsunami prompted people to visit his grave to pay their respects. Local coach Sachio Kamimukai said, “It was just always something that was there, but I'm very thankful now.”

Former Japanese Mayor Kotoku Wamura was mocked for spending billions on building a floodgate, but years after his death, it saved countless lives from a devastating tsunami.

h/t: [CBS News]

Related Articles:

Japanese Man Who Lost His Wife in 2011 Tsunami Learned to Dive to Look for Her in the Ocean

Japan’s “Tsunami Stones” Have Been Warning Residents of the Dangers of Earthquakes for Centuries

How One Japanese Company Has Survived For 1,400 Years

Ambitious Floating City Concept Designed to Adapt to Climate Crisis

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Seoul Shopping Center Redesigned With Contemporary Hourglass Makeover
Glittering Design for Saudi Arabia’s New Stadium and Potential World Cup Venue
How One Japanese Company Has Survived For 1,400 Years
Circular Urban Swimming Pool in Lisbon Transforms Dilapidated Pier Into Community Oasis
1,800 Hand-Painted Tiles Form Incredible Tree of Life Mural Filled With Fauna and Flora
What We Can Learn From the Exquisite History and Ornate Aesthetic of Gothic Architecture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Floating Public Pool With Self-Filtering System Ensures Clean Swimming Water in NYC
Kengo Kuma’s Design for Qatar Pavilion Influenced by Traditional Ships
15 Different Types of Houses Found in Countries Around the World
Dubai’s Will Boast the “World’s Greenest Highway” With 100% Solar-Powered Trams and a Million Trees
15 Incredible Pavilion Designs for Osaka Expo 2025
Abandoned Island in Seoul Will Be Transformed Into Lush Multi-Level Public Park

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.