These Aerial Landscape Embroideries Will Make You Feel Like You’re Flying

Embroidery artist Diti Baruah stitches hoop art that celebrates aerial views of North-East India. Utilizing a variety of techniques in her work, she incorporates textural stitches (such as French knots), needle felting, and even painting with a brush to showcase large fields of color. All of the approaches harmoniously form bird’s-eye views of people in rowboats and forests dotted with fluffy clouds. The resulting vantage point is dazzling, especially as it is imagined through textile art.

Much of Baruah’s imagery focuses on depicting the scenic beauty of the North-East India region that borders Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh. This is seen in her favorite embroidery to date titled Lotus Pickers of Loktak Lake, Manipur North-East India. “This piece is special because I love how the colors balance,” she tells My Modern Met,” and depict the essence of this unique, lesser-known natural heritage from North-East India. I have used thousands of French knots and it is one of my first aerial landscape embroideries.”

Baruah is continuously experimenting with her work, which is available for purchase on Etsy as originals.

Embroidery artist Diti Baruah creates hoop art celebrating the aerial views of North-East India.

Diti Baruah: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Diti Baruah.

Related Articles:

3D Landscape Embroidery Captures Colorful Aerial Views of Rural England

Best of 2020: The Most Imaginative Embroidery Art of the Year

Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color