Home / Crafts / Embroidery

These Aerial Landscape Embroideries Will Make You Feel Like You’re Flying

By Sara Barnes on February 11, 2022
Aerial Embroidery Art by Diti Baruah

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Embroidery artist Diti Baruah stitches hoop art that celebrates aerial views of North-East India. Utilizing a variety of techniques in her work, she incorporates textural stitches (such as French knots), needle felting, and even painting with a brush to showcase large fields of color. All of the approaches harmoniously form bird’s-eye views of people in rowboats and forests dotted with fluffy clouds. The resulting vantage point is dazzling, especially as it is imagined through textile art.

Much of Baruah’s imagery focuses on depicting the scenic beauty of the North-East India region that borders Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh. This is seen in her favorite embroidery to date titled Lotus Pickers of Loktak Lake, Manipur North-East India. “This piece is special because I love how the colors balance,” she tells My Modern Met,” and depict the essence of this unique, lesser-known natural heritage from North-East India. I have used thousands of French knots and it is one of my first aerial landscape embroideries.”

Baruah is continuously experimenting with her work, which is available for purchase on Etsy as originals.

Embroidery artist Diti Baruah creates hoop art celebrating the aerial views of North-East India.

Aerial Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahAerial Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahAerial Embroidery Art by Diti Baruah
Aerial Embroidery Art by Diti Baruah

“Lotus Pickers of Loktak Lake, Manipur North-East India”

Mixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahMixed Media Embroidery Art Celebrates Aerial Views of North-East IndiaMixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahMixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahMixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahMixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahMixed Media Embroidery Art Celebrates Aerial Views of North-East IndiaMixed Media Embroidery Art by Diti BaruahDiti Baruah: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Diti Baruah.

Related Articles:

3D Landscape Embroidery Captures Colorful Aerial Views of Rural England

Best of 2020: The Most Imaginative Embroidery Art of the Year

Tiny Embroidered Landscapes Look Like Mini Framed Paintings Bursting With Color

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Embroidered Brooches Look Like Portraits of Real Birds
Charming Embroidery Captures the Funny Purity of Dogs Being Dogs
Embroidery Excavations Celebrate the Fun of Dinosaur Fossil Discoveries
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era
Miniature Embroidered Landscapes Look like Tiny Doll House Paintings
Embroidery Artist Combines Space and Flowers in Surreal Dreamscapes That You’ll Want to Visit

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Abstract Landscape Embroidery Is a Love Letter to the Natural Beauty of Colorado
Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits
How to Customize Your Favorite Cap by Decorating It With Embroidery
25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now
Learn How to Cross-Stitch and Create Your Own Embroidered Pixel Designs
Brilliant Embroideries Capture the Expansive Beauty of the Aurora Borealis in Small Hoops

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.