Home / Animals / Dogs

Study Finds That a Dog’s Heart Rate Jumps When You Say “I Love You” To Them

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 1, 2020
Tell Your Dog I Love You

Photo: Stock Photos from MANGOSTAR/Shutterstock

Have you told your dog lately that you love it? You may want to start saying those three little words every chance you get. A recent study has proved what dog-lovers always suspected: dogs understand and physically react to this loving phrase. The study by Canine Cottage measured canine bodily reactions and found pups' heart rates increased an average of 46.2% while being told, “I love you.”

The heart-warming study used monitors to track dogs' pulses through different activities. The researchers found that saying the specific phrase “I love you” to your dog excites the animal and elevates its heart rate. In contrast, cuddling your pet has a calming effect. Snuggles with their human decreased dogs' resting heart rate by an average of 22.7%. These bodily responses to emotional stimuli are a two-way street. The study reported that human heart rates increased by about 10.4% when they saw their dogs. This data adds to the body of science explaining why dogs are “man's best friend.”

While a dog's heart rate can shed light on its emotions, “love” probably means something slightly different to humans and dogs. Dogs lick faces, wag their tails, and jump on their owners with enthusiasm to demonstrate their love and loyalty. Humans offer belly rubs, head scratches, and chew toys as signs of devotion. But some expressions of love are not understood so easily across species. According to Canine Cottage, dogs do not maliciously chew and destroy their humans’ things. This frustrating behavior actually stems from a desire to calm themselves by chewing upon an object with their human's delightful scent. This annoying behavior is really a mark of how much your dog loves you.

You can find more puppy love facts on Canine Cottage's website. And don't forget to tell your pup you love them today and make their heart jump for joy.

A new study by Canine Cottage found that a dog's heart rate jumps 46.2% when you say, “I love you.”

Good Boy Smile

Photo: Stock Photos from DON HUAN/Shutterstock

Dogs understand and get excited by expressions of love, while cuddles actually calm a dog and lower its pulse.

Dog Vet

Photo: Stock Photos from DI STUDIO/Shutterstock

Humans' heart rates increase upon seeing their pup. The biological reaction to love goes both ways.

Pug Dog Yoga Funny

Photo: Stock Photos from YUTTANA JAOWATTANA/Shutterstock

h/t: [GreenMatters]

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures the Undeniable Similarities of Dogs and Their Humans

The Hilarious “Dogs Working From Home” Instagram Account is Dedicated to Our Furry Coworkers

New Study Finds That Dogs Can Help You Live Longer

Study Reveals That Cats Are Bonded to Their Humans Just as Much as Dogs and Babies

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Golden Retriever Therapy Dog Is Comforting California’s Firefighters Amidst Wildfires
Meet Uni, the Lovable Shiba Inu Who Always Has a Smile on His Face
30+ Times This Funny Shiba Inu Hilariously Ruined Her Group Family Photos
Adorable Japanese Cat Thinks He’s a Dog Just Like His Shiba Inu Siblings
Adorable Dog Proudly Poses Next to His Huge Collection of 50+ Sticks
Rare Ancient Breed of Singing Dogs Spotted in the Wild After 50 Years

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Fun Facts About Corgis, the Pint-Sized Pup That’s Full of Energy
Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium
This Adorable German Shepherd with Dwarfism Will Stay Looking like a Puppy Forever
Stray Puppy Found in Australia Turns Out to Be a Rare Breed of Endangered Dingo
2,000+ Years of Dogs in Art, From Ancient Mosaics to Instagram Selfies
Comfort Dogs Are Flown Into Orlando to Help Survivors Cope

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.