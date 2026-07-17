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Colorado Mayor Mike Coffman Spends Every Friday Night Sleeping in a Homeless Shelter

By Sage Helene on July 17, 2026

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Most elected officials wrap up their workweek and head home for the weekend; Mike Coffman, the 71-year-old mayor of Aurora, Colorado, does something else entirely. Every Friday afternoon, he leaves City Hall and heads to the Aurora Regional Navigation Center (ARNC), where he checks into a homeless shelter for the night.

Since 2024, Coffman has spent nearly every Friday sleeping on a basic cot inside the ARNC, a 600-bed transitional housing campus built inside a former Crowne Plaza hotel. This isn’t out of necessity but rather out of duty to his constituents, to better recognize their situation firsthand.

Each week, the mayor arrives at the homeless shelter with almost nothing. The shelter provides a blanket and a cot in the same spot, and he sleeps in his everyday clothes like everyone else. On Saturday mornings, he helps serve breakfast before returning to his duties as mayor.

Coffman isn’t new to firsthand research. In 2021, he spent a week living undercover as a homeless veteran on the streets of Aurora and Denver, sleeping under a tarp as temperatures dropped into the teens. Though it lasted only seven days, the experience shaped his understanding of homelessness and later drove his push to create the ARNC. This time, his commitment has stretched across months, with no end date in sight.

The center follows a three-tier, incentive-based system designed to help residents move from emergency shelter to job training, treatment, and eventually permanent housing. Coffman chooses to stay in Tier One, the entry-level congregate shelter where new arrivals sleep on cots in a shared space.

That decision speaks volumes. Coffman could observe the program from a distance by reading reports or touring the facility during business hours. Instead, he returns every week and follows the same routine as the residents he hopes to serve. Staff at the shelter knew about the arrangement from the beginning, but many residents didn’t initially realize who he was.

Over time, as more of them have recognized him as the mayor, the consistency of his visits has built real trust. Knowing he’ll be there every single Friday has made residents more comfortable opening up about their challenges and their hopes for what comes next.

Coffman says the experience has broadened his understanding of homelessness. Spending time alongside residents has replaced statistics and policy discussions with real relationships. It has also reinforced that many people face economic hardships and complex personal circumstances that don’t fit simple assumptions. That perspective shapes his work as mayor.

Coffman has described his overnight stays as a form of quality control, allowing him to evaluate whether Aurora’s incentive-based model is helping residents move toward stable housing. He plans to continue sleeping at the shelter every Friday until the program reaches its full potential. His goal is to create a model that other cities can follow.

Colorado Mayor Mike Coffman spends Friday nights at Aurora’s homeless shelter to better understand the people he serves.

Mike Coffman: Website | Instagram

Sources: FIRST PERSON: Mayor Coffman sleeps at Aurora homeless shelter to gain insight; Aurora’s mayor sleeps in the city’s homeless shelter. It ‘shifted’ his view

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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