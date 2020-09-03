Home / Art / Street Art

Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter Statement Is Now a Mural in Nashville

By Sonya Harris on September 3, 2020
Dolly Parton Mural in Tennessee by Kim Radford

During an interview featuring music legend Dolly Parton, the feisty superstar made a memorable comment concerning recent U.S. protests: “I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen, and of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white a**es are the only ones that matter? No!” Parton’s remarks not only made headlines but also caught the attention of artist Kim Radford who immediately drew new inspiration from it.

The Nashville-based muralist was already crafting a work of Parton on the side of The 5 Spot music venue when she stumbled across an article featuring Parton’s words. “I looked at her quote in particular and it was so sassy and a sensitive comment about something’s [sic] that got a lot of friction in the air right now,” Radford told a local reporter“And she just treated it just like Dolly does: lovingly. And it was just perfect.” Radford then incorporated the quote into her project. The lively mural features a bright-smiled Parton, and her signature larger-than-life curly blonde hair. Parton is also surrounded by flowers and sparkles, but above her rests her comment about protestors. The comment is displayed airily with a butterfly conveniently blocking out the expletive within it.

Radford admits that it all was a “happy coincidence” and just couldn’t help but add more of Parton’s essence into the mural. “I wanted it to be a real display of an icon, [in a] fun, bright, artistic way,” she says. “It’s a representation of an icon that Americans and really people across the globe are really proud to know and love her music.” According to Radford, the mural has become a popular spot for tourists and selfie lovers and is something for her and others in the community to simply take pride in.

Artist Kim Radford created a lively mural of Dolly Parton and incorporated the iconic singer’s sassy and sweet remarks on Black Lives Matter.

Dolly Parton Mural in Tennessee by Kim RadfordBlack Lives Matter Mural of Dolly Parton

Here's the mural in its early stages.

BLM Dolly Parton Mural in Tennessee

Here are other beautiful works by artist Kim Radford:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural by Kim RadfordMural by Kim RadfordMural by Kim RadfordMural by Kim RadfordKim Radford: WebsiteInstagram | Twitter
The 5 Spot: WebsiteInstagram 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kim Radford.

Sonya Harris

Sonya Harris is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a multi-platform artist and storyteller based in Seattle, Washington.
