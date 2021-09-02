Home / Inspiring / Good News

Dolphins Alert Rescue Crew To Save a Lost Swimmer Who Was Stranded at Sea for 12 Hours

By Emma Taggart on September 2, 2021
Dolphins Save Swimmer

Photo: Shelby Cohron, via Unsplash

Dolphins are incredibly intelligent creatures; and amazingly, they’re also famously compassionate towards humans. There are countless stories of dolphins lending people a helping flipper in dangerous situations, from warning off great white sharks to saving kids from drowning. One most recent example comes from Ireland, where a pod of dolphins helped rescue a stranded swimmer in the sea near Castlegregory in County Kerry.

The swimmer, an unnamed man in his 30s from County Down, was missing for almost 12 hours before he was spotted by Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) lifeboat volunteers on August 22. The team underwent an extensive search after his clothes had been discovered on Castlegregory beach earlier in the day. After a full day of searching, at around 8:30 p.m., a lifeboat crew spotted a pod of dolphins surrounding the swimmer about two and a half miles off the coast. The man was conscious, but was “hypothermic and exhausted.” He was immediately brought to the hospital, where he is now recovering.

The man told rescuers he had intended to swim out to Mucklaghmore Rock, five miles out from where he set off at Castlegregory beach. However, he became stranded and freezing, wearing only a pair of swimming trunks. The animals surrounding him were later identified by conservationists as a population of bottlenose dolphins living in Scotland's Moray Firth. The group has been spotted in the area since 2019 and, lucky for the swimmer, they were around when he needed them. Due to the large size of the pod, they helped draw attention to the lost swimmer. RNLI coxswain Finbarr O'Connell says there were “a lot of dolphins around” where the man was finally located. He added, “Maybe they helped him in some way or another: who knows?”

A pod of dolphins alerted a rescue team to a lost swimmer near Castlegregory beach in County Kerry, Ireland, who was stranded for 12 hours.

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Learn How to Draw a Bottlenose Dolphin Step by Step

This Island off the Amalfi Coast in Italy Is Shaped Like a Dolphin

Friendly Golden Retriever Has an Adorable Playdate With Rescue Dolphin at Her Aquarium

Rare Pink Dolphin is Spotted near Louisiana’s Coast

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Members of Afghan All-Girls Robotics Team Have Safely Relocated To Mexico
Krispy Kreme Is Now Offering Two Free Doughnuts to Anyone Who Is Vaccinated
Little League World Series Star Mo’ne Davis Throws Out Historic First Pitch to Only Girl in This Year’s Tournament
Olympian Sunisa Lee Gets a Standing Ovation From Her Fellow Freshmen at Auburn University
French Bulldog Given Only Months To Live Defies Odds To Be in Her Human’s Wedding
Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Photos of 4-Month-Old Daughter Grace in Her Own Tiny Lawn Chair

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Retired Engineer Has Saved Over 1,200 Varieties of Apples From Extinction
Target Now To Offer Free College Tuition Assistance to All Its Employees
Japanese Families Are Sending Bags of Rice as “Newborns” for Relatives to Hugs
This Man Stood Outside the Tokyo Olympic Village Every Day Holding Motivational Posters
Man Accidentally Discovers Judy Garland’s Lost ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress
President Joe Biden Congratulates Simone Biles for Prioritizing Mental Health During Tokyo Olympics

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.