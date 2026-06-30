Meet Tsunami, the Heroic Dog Helping Find Survivors in the Venezuelan Earthquake Rubble

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Venezuela de Ayer (@venezueladeayer)

Moments after two devastating earthquakes hit Venezuela back-to-back on June 24, people took to the collapsed buildings in a desperate effort to search for their neighbors and loved ones who were buried under the rubble. Among them was Jorge Beens, founder of the local Disaster Response K-9 Team Training Center, better known as K-SAR ECID. By his side was Tsunami, his trusty border collie who specializes in search and rescue. As of writing, the pair have helped recover 25 survivors from the wreckage.

The 9-year-old dog has emerged as a hero during this difficult time, offering hope in the face of tragedy. But if anything, Tsunami seems to be returning the favor to humans, who rescued him from a terrible situation. The border collie was found by the Asociación Pro Defensa de los Animales (Aproa), an animal protection organization, who reported the dog had been abused and abandoned. Noticing his potential and aware of the scent tracking abilities of border collies, Beens decided to adopt and train him in urban search and rescue.

Tsunami now guides rescue teams through unstable, crumpled structures, exploring the area and searching for traces of people. These are best known as scent cones, triangular plumes of odor molecules created by dead skin cells that are dispersed into the air. Once spotted, Tsunami communicates the location by barking or adopting a particular posture set by his trainer. An experienced dog, he previously joined Beens in helping rescue people after massive earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, as well as mud slides in his native Venezuela.

Beens has announced that this will be their last mission, as they’ll be retiring afterwards. Still, their labor has proved priceless, with many clamoring for the dog to get a statue made in his honor. Meanwhile, artists have honored him with adorable fan art, depicting him wrapped in the Venezuelan flag, which also doubles as a superhero cape.

Tsunami is just one of the many search and rescue dogs looking for survivors, as other countries have sent K9 teams to help. Argentinian newspaper Clarín reports that there are 137 dogs on the ground. Among these heroic good boys and girls are Max, Orly, Balam, Halley, and Kenai from Mexico; Origami and Szizor from Czechia; Bart from Argentina; and Rojo, Candy, Dastan, and Tamy from Colombia.

Ultimately, if there’s one takeaway from Tsunami’s tale it’s that a rescued dog may be the one doing the rescuing someday. You can stay up to date with this heroic canine by following Tsunami on Instagram.

Tsunami, a border collie specializing in search and rescue, is offering hope in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that hit Venezuela.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Ksar Ecid|Equipos Caninos de intervención en desastres (@ksar_ecid_oficial)

As of writing, Tsunami and his human, Jorge Beens, have helped recover 25 survivors from the wreckage.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tsunami Perro de Rescate k9 (@tsunami.k9)

Tsunami now guides rescue teams through unstable, crumpled structures, exploring the area and searching for traces of people.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tsunami Perro de Rescate k9 (@tsunami.k9)

An experienced dog, he previously joined Beens in helping rescue people after massive earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Tsunami Perro de Rescate k9 (@tsunami.k9)

Artists have honored Tsunami with adorable fan art.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por R O V I N Z I N E (@rovinzine)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Luz Ilustraciones (@lopezalejandra_dg)

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Dibujos personalizados • Arte (@katynfr)

Tsunami is just one of the many search and rescue dogs looking for survivors, as other countries have sent K9 teams to help. It is reported there are 137 pups on the ground.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Alma Morell (@almamorelloficial)

Tsunami the dog: Instagram

K-SAR ECID: Instagram

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