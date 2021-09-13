Home / Architecture

Domino Tower on the Manmade Island of Zanzibar Could Become the Second Tallest Tower in Africa

By Samantha Pires on September 13, 2021
Proposal for the Second Tallest Tower in Africa, Domino Tower, visualized by xCassia

This ambitious design proposal might just become the second tallest tower in Africa. Architecture and Interior firm xCassia was commissioned by Tanzania’s AICL Group and Edinburgh Crowland Management Ltd for the design of this soaring edifice. The proposal seeks to program Zanzibar, a manmade island of Tanzania, to help rebuild the economy after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tourism.

The Zanzibar Domino Commercial Tower design includes 370,000 square meters (nearly 4 million square feet) of multi-use program including luxury hotels, 560 apartments, a spa, private wedding chapel, golf course, and much more. The base of the tower includes a marina, allowing luxury yachts and cruise ships to drop visitors off to the luxurious skyscrapers.

Proposal for the Second Tallest Tower in Africa, Domino Tower, visualized by xCassia

All of this program is fit into a circular plan resembling horizontally laid domino pieces inspired by the designer’s personal history. He imagines that the image of the domino may become an icon for Zanzibar and Tanzania.

“As a legacy project, its story is as unique for the developer than it is for us,” explains Jean-Paul Cassia, founder of the design firm. “First sketched in Paris in 2009 after my late father, two sons, and I played a round of dominos, I dreamed of building this project for over a decade. between its innate mathematical order and geometries found in nature, its pure lines and proportions that evoke growth, progress and freedom, it had all the bearings of an icon anyone could remember and draw on a paper napkin. all it lacked was the right visionary investor and site to make it come true.”

If you love dreaming about the next tallest skyscrapers proposed for Africa, check out another design idea for an African high-rise. You can also compare these daring designs to the existing tallest buildings in the world.

The futuristic Domino Tower on the island of Zanzibar could become the second tallest tower in Africa.

Proposal for the Second Tallest Tower in Africa, Domino Tower, visualized by xCassiaProposal for the Second Tallest Tower in Africa, Domino Tower, visualized by xCassia

xCassia: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by xCassia.

Related Articles:

These Symbolic Towers Could Be the Tallest Buildings in Africa

10 Facts About the Burj Khalifa, The Tallest Building in the World [Infographic]

15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World

Architects Propose World’s Tallest Tower in NYC That Eats Up Carbon

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

5 Examples of Renaissance Architecture That Showcase the Elegance of the Iconic Style
Innovative “Urban Living Room” in Silicon Valley to Reimagine More Sustainable Form of City Living
Serene Home in Kyoto Conceals an Inner Courtyard With a Sacred Rock in the Center
Architects Design “Seed” Cabin Pods for a Unique Getaway in the Forests of China
Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower
Architect Cliff Tan of ‘Dear Modern’ on TikTok, Feng Shui Lessons, and Making Design More Accessible [Podcast]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Solar Powered Tree Canopies Reimagines a Traditional Chinese Marketplace in Shanghai
Art Deco: 10 Examples of the Iconic Architectural Style [Infographic]
Build Your Own Frank Lloyd Wright Masterpiece With These Scale Model Kits
Architects Breathe New Life Into a Traditional Hutong Courtyard in Beijing
Designers Reimagine a Traditional Movie Theater as a Vibrant Oasis in Vietnam
5 Extravagant Buildings That Showcase the Drama of Byzantine Architecture

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.