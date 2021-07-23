10 Facts About the Burj Khalifa, The Tallest Building in the World [Infographic]

Have you ever wondered what is the tallest building in the world? Well, it is currently Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. This towering building holds the record at an impressive height of 828 meters, or 2,722 feet. With such a feat of architecture and engineering, the building is sure to be full of interesting stories and lessons to be learned.

In My Modern Met’s latest infographic, we share some facts you might not now about the skyscraper, from its inspired design to mind-boggling info about how it stays shiny and new. Plus, if you love learning about super-tall structures, you can see the runners-up in our infographic on the 10 Tallest Buildings in the World.

