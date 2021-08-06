Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Photographer Uses Drone to Illuminate Abandoned Bus in the Australian Outback

By Jessica Stewart on August 6, 2021
Man Standing on Abandoned Bus at Night with Circular Light Painting Above His Head

Sometimes the best photographs are the result of an accident. And this was certainly the case when travel photographer Donald Yip stumbled upon an abandoned bus near Lake Tyrell in Victoria, Australia. Taking advantage of what he'd found, he used the graffiti-laden bus as the anchor for some incredible night photography. One of his most memorable shots shows his travel companion perched on the bus' roof, gazing at the stars, while a circular light halo hovers above him.

It's a beautifully lit image, as the light painting helps illuminate the foreground while the stars still remain visible. The light halo proved to be the most challenging aspect of the photo, as it was the first time that Yip had attempted this with a drone. Those familiar with the work of Reuben Wu, another My Modern Met favorite, will see his influence here as Yip was inspired by his work.

The finished image is the result of creative thinking; Yip used everything that he had available to make the shot work. “In addition to the drone serving as the main light in the shot, we also used a small camping LED lantern inside the bus, an iPhone to manually light the bus wheel, and a flashlight to backlight my friend on top of the bus,” Yip tells My Modern Met.

For Yip, the photograph is a testament to what can happen creatively when you keep yourself open to possibilities. By allowing himself to experiment, Yip was able to transform this ordinary bus into the central figure of some remarkable images. And, the light painting photo was just one of the images that he took that night. Yip and his travel companion had been on the lookout for good Milky Way shooting locations when they stumbled upon the bus. So, naturally, they also made sure to include the galaxy twinkling behind the bus in a second photo.

“There are lots of creative ways to turn ordinary subjects into something extraordinary,” shares Yip. “And that this can be done using some relatively accessible pieces of technology; you just have to think a little outside the box!”

If you like what you see, Yip's bus photo and many others are available for purchase on his website.

Photographer Donald Yip stumbled upon an abandoned bus while location scouting in Australia.

Interior of Abandoned Bus

He transformed his newfound discovery into the perfect backdrop for his Milky Way photos.

Abandoned Bus with Milky Way OverheadDonald Yip: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Donald Yip.

Related Articles:

Dancing Light Paintings Contour Nature With Fiery Streaks of Illumination

Vibrant Rainbow Roads Illuminate Forests and River Bends Into Magical Landscapes

Photographer Uses LEDs on Drones to “Draw” Light Paths on the World’s Largest Salt Flats

Long-Exposure Photos Turn Rock Climbing Routes Into Epic Rainbow Bursts Across the Landscape

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Gorgeous Photos Capture a Stormy Sunset Over North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Photographer Captures the Hauntingly Beautiful Dragon’s Blood Trees of Socotra
Glowing Milky Way Photo Makes Red Terrain of Arizona Look Like an Alien Planet
Storm Chaser Patiently Waits and Finally Captures Rare Quadruple Microburst
Incredible Eclipse Photo Looks Exactly Like the Photographer’s Planned Sketch
Photographer Braves Sub-Zero Temperatures to Capture the Winter in Ladakh, India

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Compiles 50,000 Images of New Zealand Into Stunning 8k Time-Lapse [Interview]
Photographer Captures Storm Cloud That Looks Like a Fiery Explosion in the Sky
NASA Releases Incredible Photos of This Weekend’s “Ring of Fire” Solar Eclipse
Desolate Landscape Photos Evoke Suspenseful Film Stills From Classic Cinema [Interview]
Photographer Captures Spectacular Shot of a Shooting Star Falling Into the Mouth of a Volcano
Storm Chaser Captures Incredible Footage of Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall Volcano

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.