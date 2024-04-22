Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Colorful Flowers Used to Create Empowering Conceptual Self-Portraits

By Jessica Stewart on April 22, 2024

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Photographer Fares Micue uses her artistic self-portraits to encourage and empower others. Her conceptual imagery often features natural elements, such as flowers, which she uses to cover her face. In this way, the photographer uses her body to help her portray a character rather than simply document herself.

As Micue's work has evolved, she's aimed to become more honest and sincere in her photography. Though she considers the characters that she portrays to be separate from herself, she still imbues a bit of herself into each image. Moving forward, she hopes to feel comfortable enough to reveal even more of her personal feelings through her photography. Her imagery is emotionally charged and enhanced by the natural materials used in the photos. Flowers are a recurring theme, with Micue deftly using their shape and color to steer the viewer in her intended direction.

“For me, flowers are the perfect element to transmit resilience, the changing nature of life, and the beauty of its diversity,” she tells My Modern Met. “Flowers are an element that can transmit so many emotions, from happiness to sadness to all the ones in between. They can mean hello as well as goodbye, making them perfect to convey the message in my artwork.”

Overall, Micue hopes that her work encourages self-reflection and a positive mindset. “The act of living is already the greatest present anyone can have; therefore, why not make it even more magical by choosing happiness every day?”

Artist Fares Micue is known for her conceptual photography.

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Using her body as a character in the images, she often surrounds herself with colorful flowers.

Fine Art Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

“Flowers are the perfect element to transmit resilience, the changing nature of life, and the beauty of its diversity.”

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Her work is intended to empower and uplift others, encouraging them to strive for happiness.

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

Fine Art Flower Self-Portraits by Fares Micue

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fares Micue.

