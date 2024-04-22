Photographer Fares Micue uses her artistic self-portraits to encourage and empower others. Her conceptual imagery often features natural elements, such as flowers, which she uses to cover her face. In this way, the photographer uses her body to help her portray a character rather than simply document herself.

As Micue's work has evolved, she's aimed to become more honest and sincere in her photography. Though she considers the characters that she portrays to be separate from herself, she still imbues a bit of herself into each image. Moving forward, she hopes to feel comfortable enough to reveal even more of her personal feelings through her photography. Her imagery is emotionally charged and enhanced by the natural materials used in the photos. Flowers are a recurring theme, with Micue deftly using their shape and color to steer the viewer in her intended direction.

“For me, flowers are the perfect element to transmit resilience, the changing nature of life, and the beauty of its diversity,” she tells My Modern Met. “Flowers are an element that can transmit so many emotions, from happiness to sadness to all the ones in between. They can mean hello as well as goodbye, making them perfect to convey the message in my artwork.”

Overall, Micue hopes that her work encourages self-reflection and a positive mindset. “The act of living is already the greatest present anyone can have; therefore, why not make it even more magical by choosing happiness every day?”

Artist Fares Micue is known for her conceptual photography.

Using her body as a character in the images, she often surrounds herself with colorful flowers.

“Flowers are the perfect element to transmit resilience, the changing nature of life, and the beauty of its diversity.”

Her work is intended to empower and uplift others, encouraging them to strive for happiness.

Fares Micue: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Fares Micue.

Related Articles :

Flóra Borsi’s Elegant Self-Portraits Subtly Blend Photography and Painting

10 Famous Photographers Whose Self-Portraits Are Much More Than Just a Selfie

Photographer Uses Bright Balloons To Portray Deep Emotions in Striking Self-Portraits

Photographer Fares Micue on Her Artistic Self-Portraits Exploring Mental Health and Self Growth [Podcast]