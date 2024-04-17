Portraits Capture the Colorful Faces of Pilgrims During an Important Hindu Festival

In March, Egyptian travel photographer Yasser Alaa Mobarak traveled to Kathmandu's Pashupatinath Temple during the sacred Hindu festival of Maha Shivaratri. While there, he executed a wonderful portrait series that captures the souls of the religious ascetics who were celebrating at the temple.

Maha Shivaratri is an annual festival honoring the deity Shiva. In Nepal, it is considered a national holiday and is celebrated at all of the country's temples. Pashupatinath Temple has a particularly rich tradition with the holiday, as this temple is dedicated to an incarnation of Shiva known as Pashupati. Pilgrims flock to the temple during the celebrations to recite prayers, leave offerings of fruit and flowers, meditate, and perform rituals to help purify their minds, bodies, and souls.

Amid these celebrations, Mobarak successfully mixed with the crowd, noting that many believed him to be Nepalese and were shocked when he couldn't speak the language. He used this error to his advantage; it made people feel comfortable with him, and he was able to easily engage with them to get his desired portraits.

Many of the portraits are of sadhus—holy people who live a life of spiritual discipline. Sadhus often paint their faces to represent the deities they devote themselves to. Mobarak's portraits show us this incredible body art and also call attention to this important tradition, which may be lesser known in the Western world.

Mobarak, who was struck by the friendly and open disposition of the people he met in Nepal, hopes that this series will make more people aware of the holiday and its importance in Hindu culture.

Egyptian photographer Yasser Alaa Mobarak spent time in Kathmandu for Maha Shivaratri.

This important Hindu festival is a national holiday in Nepal and honors the deity Shiva.

It is particularly celebrated at Pashupatinath Temple, with worshipers flocking to the festivities.

Many are sadhus who paint their faces to show the deity they are devoted to.

